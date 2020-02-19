Celebrate Black History Month, plus more events this week

click to enlarge Anthony Chavez

Black History Program



4-6 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, donation-only event, facebook.com/weronebody

Black History Month is coming to a close, but its calendar of events is still filled with great ways to celebrate, honor and learn. For seven years, local community group OneBody Ent has celebrated by organizing a free day of music, entertainment and education called the Multi Cultural Black History Program. “The reason we created this event is to provide entertainment for our community and create a platform for them to display their talents while learning at the same time,” says DeAndre “Dee” Smith, who organizes the event with his wife Jennifer.

The event, hosted by The Reminders, packs quite a bit into two hours, including poetry, fashion, reenactments and dance — and with special performances by E De La and Ashley Cornelius! and sounds by DJ Craftmatic. There also will be activism opportunities, local goods and even a few tasty treats. Smith says attendees can expect to have a lot of fun while also being educated. They’ll also get to check out the city’s talented artists. Participants come from diverse backgrounds, and local youths have a chance to participate via a historic reenactment.

“The most exciting thing is working with the youth and their families,” says Smith. “Seeing them from the beginning when they first get their part until the day of the event — watching how they progress from getting the part and not knowing anything about the historical figure to embodying the role and becoming the person onstage.”

OneBody Ent does a lot of work in the community in addition to the Black History program. It hosts community barbecues and organizes a back-to-school weekend complete with a presentation called “History of Colorado: Honoring Heroes in Our Community,” which includes awards for community members who are making a difference. It also has weekend backpack and haircut giveaways and a girls group called Raising Queens with a Mission, and collaborates with the Touch a Life Foundation, whose mission is to end child trafficking.

The community has definitely caught Smith’s vision. The event has successfully grown from humble roots — Smith says the first year had 45 attendees and 25 of them were participants — to a standing-room-only event.

“We are very grateful for our community’s support,” says Smith. “If it wasn’t for their love and support, there wouldn’t be a OneBody Ent.”

click to enlarge Courtesy Buffalo Soldiers

Buffalo Soldiers

2 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Care Center, 835 Tenderfoot Hill Road, free, tinyurl.com/DMoore-CS

Assigned to the frontier following the Civil War, the Buffalo Soldiers were fierce infantry and cavalry regiments tasked with controlling Native Americans and protecting settlers moving westward. They also built roads and strung telegraph lines and protected surveyors as they mapped out the land. Dennis Moore of the Buffalo Soldiers Community Memorial Committee will share their story in a presentation including facts and photos. Don’t worry if you if you can’t make it to Thursday’s presentation. You can still catch it at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Manitou Springs Heritage Center (517 Manitou Ave.).



click to enlarge Courtesy Manitou Chamber of Commerce

Carnivale Weekend

CarniBall, 6-9 p.m., Memorial Hall, 606 Manitou Ave., $27.50, tinyurl.com/qv5up8h

Mumbo Jumbo Gumbo Cook-off, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, Soda Springs Park, 1016 Manitou Ave., 75¢ tastings, manitousprings.org/carnivale-weekend

Parade, 1 p.m., Saturday, Memorial Park, 502 Manitou Ave., free

e’re a long way from the Big Easy, but Manitou Springs brings Mardi Gras close to home every year with its Carnivale weekend. The event opens Friday evening with live music and dancing at the CarniBall Masquerade, complete with masks, Cajun-inspired food and costumes. On Saturday, Feb. 22, the celebration moves to the streets with a parade filled with colorful decor, costumed citizens, vibrant puppets and, occasionally, a fair bit of snow. Saturday also includes the Mumbo Jumbo Gumbo Cook-Off and, best of all, this year’s theme is inspired by

in honor of the late artist and beloved community member Charles Rockey. Don your favorite elf ears and dwarf beards — but maybe leave the One Ring at home.

Una Familia Grande: The Conejos Neighborhood Project

click to enlarge Courtesy Una Familia Grande

10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 215 S. Tejon St., free, RSVP at cspm.org/event/conejos

The Pioneers Museum is launching a new exhibit this weekend, Una Familia Grande: The Conejos Neighborhood Project. Learn about the history of the once-thriving Latino neighborhood that experienced rezoning, acquisition and eventual destruction in 2005 to create America the Beautiful Park. Its past is shared by former residents and through artifacts and photos. Opening day will feature live music and dance performances, storytelling, a family craft project and a chance to visit Chadbourn Community Church, the last remaining neighborhood structure.

click to enlarge

An Impactful Luncheon

11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 2550 Tenderfoot Hill St., $10 + backpack items, tinyurl.com/sebb3vc

The Woman’s Club of Colorado Springs is hosting a community luncheon to create awareness about human trafficking. Attendees can make a difference in the lives of survivors by contributing items to special backpacks. Bring travel-size toiletries, hoodies, knit pants, socks and other items for girls and young women 13 and over — plus a $10 donation to help cover shipping. They have provided a specific list at womansclubofcoloradospringsgfwc.org. The club notes that such items are incredibly helpful to young women who are rescued from trafficking situations and have very little to call their own. In addition to a presentation by local nonprofit Restore Innocence and the service project, lunch will be served.