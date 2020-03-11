A huge, collaborative dance showcase, plus more events this week

click to enlarge
Under the Canopy
March 15, 5 p.m., Doherty High School, 4515 Barnes Road, $20, danceinthesprings.com/tickets
Dance might be classified as an art, but when it comes to the training and athleticism required to be a successful dancer, it is really much more akin to an Olympic sport. For those who wish to make dance their future, training begins when the aspiring dancer is quite young and continues as they grow. They spend hours in the studio each day, pushing their bodies to the limit for a chance to perform.
This Sunday, you can witness the exceptional efforts of young, trained dancers in Under the Canopy, a three-act performance presented by Connexus Dance Collective, Colorado Youth Ballet and The National Honor Society for Dance Arts chapter of Colorado Ballet Society. The evening will feature contemporary dance and classical variations in three separate acts.
The first act will be particularly special in that it includes choreography created by students and will be entirely student-led. The second act will feature recognizable variations from famous ballets including Swan Lake and Coppelia.
“This is the first time NHSDA’s student-led performance will be part of the Colorado Youth Ballet and Connexus’ March production,” says Colorado Ballet Society and Colorado Youth Ballet founder and director, Patricia Hoffman. “We are elated to showcase both classical variations and original and powerful new choreography with our Colorado Springs audience.”
The third act will offer two new contemporary pieces. The show’s titular piece, “Under the Canopy,” was inspired by life in the rainforest, particularly birds.
“My goal has been to give the students very unique, yet fun, characters to explore this year and the idea of birds came to mind. After researching many kinds of birds and different areas of the world, the rainforest stood out and that led us to create ‘Under the Canopy,’” says Laci Landry, a Colorado Ballet Society instructor and manager of Connexus. “The work is beautiful, colorful, and a little silly.”
Students performing in the show have expressed excitement about the opportunity to share their skills in both dance and choreography composition with the community. As young dancers, their opportunities to dance beyond the walls of the studio are often limited to recitals for their families or dance competitions. To perform in front of a broader audience is exciting.
“There are not many opportunities in Colorado Springs for young artists to showcase their work in performance and/or choreography and it’s so important to support these young local dancers,” says Landry.
An Evening of Art and Fashion
March 12, 5-8 p.m., Colorado Co-op, 315 N. Tejon St., free, facebook.com/pg/textileswest
Explore the beautiful handwoven textiles and garments created by the late Jane Webb, a celebrated fiber artist whose collection is now in the care of Textiles West. The evening will also feature new collages by Kat Jorstad and mixed-media paintings by Sara Howsam. While you’re there, shop the Colorado Co-op collection and receive a 20 percent discount on one item. The proceeds support the Jane Webb Scholarship Program, which helps Textiles West offer discounted rates on classes for young women.
King Lear
March 13, 7-9:15 p.m., The Next Us, 525 N. Cascade Ave., $7-$14, pay what you can on Sundays, counterweighttheatre.com
Counterweight Theatre Lab breathes new life into a classic Shakespearean tragedy. King Lear’s descent into madness over the betrayal of daughters Goneril and Regan, and the estrangement of daughter Cordelia, is told with a shifting cast of actors. The lead, King Lear, remains the same throughout. The remaining characters, however, are played by new actors in each scene. There are even opportunities for the audience to dictate who will take the next role. The constant shift ensures that each new audience receives a performance unlike the last. The play is performed on weekends through March 22 and Sundays offer a pay-what-you-can admission.
2020 St. Patrick's Day Parade
March 14, noon to 3 p.m., Downtown Colorado Springs, free, csstpats.com
The St. Patrick’s Day Parade is the Pikes Peak region’s unofficial entry into spring, featuring outdoor festivities and fun athletic events that bring everyone out of their winter caves — even when it’s snowing. The parade begins at noon and is completely free (unless you pay for bandstand observation). However, if you want to get your fit on, you can show up a bit early and choose from three athletic options. At 10 a.m., there’s a 5K that loops through downtown ($30) and a kids’ fun run ($10). For those who love to cycle, you can show up at 9 a.m. and choose from three different courses that range from family-friendly to, as the promoters put it, “grueling” ($40). Visit csgrandprix.com
to register for any or all of the above.
Spring Maker Market
March 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Pike Peak Makerspace, 735 E. Pikes Peak Ave., free, pikespeakmakerspace.org
Located an easy walk from the downtown St. Patrick’s Day festivities awaits the Spring Maker’s Market. Shop unique, handmade items including jewelry, art and bags created with care by local artisans. It’s a great place to have a little fun supporting local artists before or after hanging out at the parade. The market will also have three amazing food trucks parked on-site, including a pie truck in honor of Pi Day. That’s right, don’t let the early St. Patrick’s Day party make you lose sight of the opportunity to eat pie in the name of mathematics.