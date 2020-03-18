Four socially distant ways to spend your time this week

click to enlarge
To encourage social distancing during the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus), we are altering our regular “Event Horizon” section for the foreseeable future. Instead of pointing you toward local events (many of which have been canceled), we will instead profile a local artist or organization each week — this week was Peaks and Pasties, celebrating its 12th anniversary
— and recommend some fun things you can do at home. Please continue to support local arts during this difficult time.
McMillion$
Watch
(2020)
Fans of McDonald’s annual Monopoly-themed game love to collect its peel-off stamps in hopes of winning prizes ranging from menu items to cash. However, there was a time when the biggest prizes — cars, electronics and a grand prize of $1 million — never found their way to real customers. Instead, they were diverted via a cleverly orchestrated scam crafted by an ex-cop who seized an opportunity. McMillion$ is a thoroughly binge-worthy six-part series that explores this underreported fraud from start to finish with a nice dose of nostalgia to boot. Available on HBO.
Read
Strange Planet
(2019)
If you’re on pretty much any social media platform, you’ve likely been treated to cartoonist Nathan W. Pyle’s endearingly formal aliens making keen observations about the most mundane aspects of existence. The former BuzzFeed writer first launched the comics on Instagram, and the clever mix of relatable experiences delivered in deadpan technical language has been a huge hit. Pyle’s new book combines old favorites with never-before-seen comics to deliver the levity, empathy and joy we could all use right now.
Play
Doom Eternal
(March 20, 2020)
Slay the demons that have invaded Earth with an arsenal of wildly overpowered weapons including a flamethrower and a shotgun with a “meat hook” attachment. Doom Eternal is as unapologetically gory as its predecessors with a new class of demons and a new 2-on-1 battle mode that delivers a multiplayer experience on six different maps. The developer promises more to come as far as multiplayer maps, adding even more hours of game time to the estimated 20-plus hours available on the main campaign. Available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC.
Listen
Catch and Kill
(2019-2020)
On Feb. 24, 2020, disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was convicted of rape in the third degree and criminal sexual acts in the third degree. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison, leaving behind more than 80 accusers and numerous allegations of rape, assault and coercion. Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Ronin Farrow pursued the story for two years and his podcast shares the stories of the many sources who helped bring Weinstein’s crimes into the open — and Weinstein himself to justice. Available on most podcast platforms.