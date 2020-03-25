Four ways to enjoy spending time at home this week

To encourage social distancing during the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus), we are altering our regular “Event Horizon” section for the foreseeable future. Instead of pointing you toward local events (many of which have been canceled), we will instead discuss a local artist or organization each week — this week was G44 Gallery and the innovative way
it's displaying an exhibit of Betty Ross works — and recommend some fun things you can do at home. Please continue to support local arts during this difficult time.
Read
The Boy from the Woods (2020)
Once a feral child found in the woods with no family or memory of his earliest years, the man now known as Wilde still lives a life of solitude, spending most of his time outdoors and away from people. When a woman from the nearby town goes missing, however, lawyer Hester Crimstein prevails upon Wilde to use his knowledge of the woods to help find the young woman. He soon finds himself back in a society that never truly accepted him, and now struggles to find his way. As new layers are added to the mystery of the missing woman and yet another girl disappears, Wilde becomes embroiled in scandals and secrets that hinder his search — and time is running out. By Harlan Coben; price varies; available at most book retailers and in digital format.
Listen
Behind the Bastards
Dark humor abounds in this informative podcast that shares fascinating profiles of some of history’s most vile villains. Before he entered the world of podcasting, host Robert Evans worked in Iraq and Ukraine as a journalist, and covered far-right extremism here in the United States. His episodes reflect his journalistic research skills, and he provides a reading list in the show notes for each podcast. That way, you can take a deep dive into the topic and vet his sources for yourself. Available on most podcast platforms.
Play
Animal Crossing: New Horizons (2020)
Nintendo’s hit video game series has thrived for 19 years, and fans have eagerly awaited the latest release after the game was delayed until March 20. Now it’s here, and its hours of open-ended play couldn’t come at a better time, considering so many people are stuck at home looking for ways to kill time. Your customizable character lives on a desert island with tons of resources and plenty of anthropomorphic animal friends. Build up the community and complete tasks in a world that reflects the time of day and season of your real-life environment. You can also play with others on the same system or online. Digital download available for those self-isolating. Playable on Nintendo Switch.
Watch
The Invisible Man (2020)
AMC Theaters is working to make some new releases available to be streamed online from your own home. It may not be the big, big screen but the food is cheaper, you can pause the flick to go to the bathroom, and no one has to wear pants. The newest take on the classic The Invisible Man story stars Elizabeth Moss of The Handmaid’s Tale as Cecelia Kass, a woman who escapes her abusive relationship with a scientist only to become relentlessly tormented by an unseen force. As her life devolves into chaos, she and others around her begin to question her sanity and her claims. $19.99 on amctheaters.com
