Four fun things to do to help you engage your brain this week

To encourage social distancing during the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus), we are altering our regular “Event Horizon” section for the foreseeable future. Instead of pointing you toward local events (many of which have been canceled), we will instead discuss a local artist or organization each week — this week was Kreuser Gallery and its online exhibits
— and recommend some fun things you can do at home. Please continue to support local arts during this difficult time.
Watch
Unorthodox (2020)
In this moving Netflix series, young Esty leaves everything she’s ever known when she rejects her arranged marriage and her Hasidic orthodox community to start a new life in Germany. Navigating her new, secular world is challenging, and it only becomes more complicated when her estranged husband travels to Germany to retrieve her. The series is loosely based on a book by Deborah Feldman titled Unorthodox: The Scandalous Rejection of My Hasidic Roots. With only four episodes, it is easily bingeable and well worth your time. Available now on Netflix.
Play
Final Fantasy 7 Remake (2020)
Although Final Fantasy 7 came out 23 years ago, it has endured the test of time as the fan favorite of the series — and a favorite of video games in general. It has made its way through multiple PlayStation console upgrades and now it has been updated for the PlayStation 4 as what developer Square Enix is calling a “reinterpretation” of the original. That means new graphics, new combat style and more story. However, the characters everyone loves, like protagonist Cloud Strife, and the storyline that captivated gamers, will remain. This hefty, episodic game fills two discs, so there is ample content for play. Demo available now on the PlayStation Store, full game releases on April 10.
Read
Deacon King Kong (2020)
In a 1960s Bronx neighborhood, a drunken deacon known as “Sportcoat” turns vigilante and shoots the most infamous drug dealer in the projects. It doesn’t sound like the beginning of a humorous, oddly heartwarming tale about community connection, but that’s exactly the type of story that bestselling author James McBride creates. Deacon King Kong is not just notable for its lovable — and sometimes not-so-lovable — characters, but for the broad and varied viewpoints it offers the reader about how other people experience the world around them.
Listen
Lore
Storytelling meets history in this deeply engrossing podcast created and hosted by writer Aaron Mahnke. He weaves folklore that connects humans across time and cultures with the real stories that shape it. Listeners are guided on a journey where they encounter the mythology behind creatures such as vampires and werewolves or the true crime stories of human villains such as Elizabeth Báthory and H.H. Holmes. Not only is the podcast fascinating, it’s strangely soothing. Mahnke’s calm narration is accompanied by the musical talents of pianist Chad Lawson, creating a listening experience that is as relaxing as it is illuminating. Available for free on most podcast platforms.