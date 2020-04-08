STAND FOR TRUTH & LOCAL NEWS

Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Three fun ways to spend your week at home

Posted By on Wed, Apr 8, 2020 at 1:00 AM

To encourage social distancing during the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus), we are altering our regular “Event Horizon” section for the foreseeable future. Instead of pointing you toward local events (many of which have been canceled), we will instead discuss a local artist or organization each week — this week was the remarkable success of the area's first Virtual First Friday art walk — and recommend some fun things you can do at home. Please continue to support local arts during this difficult time.

Watch

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show
Iliza Shlesinger has long been a comedian who utilizes personas, voices and physical comedy as part of her culture-lampooning standup routines. That makes her latest effort, a brand-new sketch show on Netflix, a natural and fitting next step in the evolution of her comedic career. Prepare for plenty of hilarious skits related to pop culture, relationships, womanhood and the digital world. Available now on Netflix.

Listen

Strange Arrivals
Take a deep dive into one of the most famous tales of alien abduction in U.S. history. Strange Arrivals tells the tale of Betty and Barney Hill, a couple whose reports of alien abduction catapulted them to fame in 1963 and profoundly shaped public perceptions of alien encounter stories ever since. Relying on real-life interviews, reports and hypnosis sessions, host Toby Ball takes the listener on a journey of possibility. Available now on most podcast platforms.

Play

Splendor
Break away from traditional board games and nonstop screen time and try your hand at Splendor, a chip-and-deck-building game that requires strategic thinking and thwarting your fellow players. Each player — a Renaissance merchant — races to collect cards and jewels and convert them to points to achieve the winning score before their opponents. Beautifully designed with tactile game pieces and sturdy cards, Splendor is easy to learn and incredibly fun to master. Recommended for ages 10+; 2-4 players (just remember to play 6 feet apart). Available to order from most game or comic shops.

