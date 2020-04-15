Four ways to spend your week indoors, including indie film from Kimball's Peak Three Theater

To encourage social distancing during the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus), we are altering our regular “Event Horizon” section for the foreseeable future. Instead of pointing you toward local events (many of which have been canceled), we will instead discuss a local artist or organization each week — this week was a look at artist Lisa Fabiano's colorful abstract works
— and recommend some fun things you can do at home. Please continue to support local arts during this difficult time.
Watch
Kimball’s Peak Three Theater
Our beloved local movie theater is now offering indie film fans an amazing opportunity to catch virtual screenings of movies you won’t find scrolling through the standard streaming platforms. If you love foreign films, quirky independent comedies and fascinating documentaries, Kimball’s is bringing them to you like they always have — just in your living room instead of the theater. On the list this month are The Roads Not Taken, And Then We Danced, The Whistlers and several other options. Most films can be rented for $12 and under, and the money helps support the independent theater during the COVID-19 closure. Available now at kimballspeakthree.com
.
Listen
How Did This Get Made?
The bad films, the so-bad-they’re-good films and the confusing cinema wasteland that lies in between is the subject of this humorous podcast that attempts to answer the question, “How did this get made”? Hosts Paul Scheer, June Raphael and Jason Mantzoukas team up with a new guest each week to dissect Hollywood’s weird, confusing and just plain awful films with humor, affection and a whole lot of mockery. No movie is off-limits for the crew, not even beloved favorites with rabidly protective fanbases that include the hosts themselves — which leads to some pretty rowdy debates. Available on most podcast platforms.
Read
Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family
In the 1970s, Colorado Springs couple Don and Mimi Galvin became an incredibly rare phenomenon — six of their 12 biological children were diagnosed with schizophrenia. Author Robert Kolker tells the true story of how the Galvins struggled to raise their children in an era when little was known about schizophrenia and few services were available. With gentle honesty, Kolker gives readers an inside look into the pain, love, struggle and growth the family experienced, and the contributions their family made to the way we understand the science of schizophrenia today.
Play
Hellpoint
Outer Space and horror seem to go hand-in-hand when it comes to movies and video games, and absolutely no one is complaining. After all, space is already pretty terrifying — adding a few bloodthirsty critters and limited escape options can only make it more so. Hellpoint is a dark and creepy RPG set in the ruins of a space station that is now filled with creatures from another dimension ready to make you regret your decision to visit. Your character must learn how these beings appeared on the once great hub, while trying to survive their desire to shred you like a block of cheese. Available for PC on April 16.