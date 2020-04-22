Watch, listen, read and play: Four ways to spend time at home this week

To encourage social distancing during the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus), we are altering our regular “Event Horizon” section for the foreseeable future. While many local events have been canceled, we will clue you into at least one local online arts experience — this week: Knobhill Urban Arts District's livestream art party
— and recommend some fun things you can do at home. Please continue to support local arts during this difficult time.
click to enlarge
Watch
COS Creatives: Jim Jackson and Birgitta DePree
The dynamic duo behind the small-but-mighty Millibo Art Theatre present an afternoon of entertainment and insight via a livestream show. Jim Jackson and Birgitta DePree will put on a short performance, then talk about their experiences as performers, the challenges faced in this social isolation era, and the creative ways they’re continuing to make art. The show is free, but the Indy and the Millibo are both currently accepting donations. Csindy.com/donate
; boxoffice.printtixusa.com/themat/donate. 4:30-6
p.m., facebook.com/csindependent
, free
Listen
Teenage Therapy
With so much going wrong in the world, the trials and tribulations of the average teenager might seem rather trivial to adults — and that perception is a mistake. The Teenage Therapy podcast is hosted by five young adults, and it tackles tough topics relevant to some of the toughest years of growing up and many that are especially relevant right now. Tune in to learn how teens are navigating quarantine, the pain of missing out and fear of an uncertain future. It’s a program that every adult, parent or not, should check out and use to build empathy for a generation of youths who desperately need compassion and guidance in the days ahead. Available on most podcast platforms.
Read
Girl Crushed
Inclusive young adult fiction is still a bit difficult to come by these days, but author Katie Heaney is helping change that with her debut young adult novel Girl Crushed. Protagonist Quinn Ryan has just been dumped by her first love and best friend right as she enters her senior year of high school. When she tries to move on with another girl, she finds herself longing for her ex, who just might want her back, too. Heaney’s writing is smart, funny and refreshing. Her insight into the awkwardness and heartache of teenage love is incredibly relatable, making this a great read for teens and nostalgic adults alike. Available now via most book retailers.
Play
Seven Wonders Duel
Two-person board games can grow old fast if there isn’t a lot of variation in the gameplay or strategy. Enter Seven Wonders Duel, a card-drafting strategy game with multiple avenues to victory. Players build up a civilization utilizing resource cards that allow them to advance their military or science guilds and build up their “wonder.” Seven Wonders Duel is easy to master within the first few plays, and each game passes pretty quickly. If you really dig it, there are expansions you can add on later to increase the fun and variety of play. Available now via most game retailers.