Four ways to escape while staying at home this week

To encourage social distancing during the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus), we are altering our regular “Event Horizon” section for the foreseeable future. While many local events have been canceled, we will clue you into at least one local online arts experience — this week: SOLA Gallery's monthly studio video tours — and recommend some fun things you can do at home. Please continue to support local arts during this difficult time.On May 1, Colorado Humanities will stream more live readings by finalists for the 2020 Book Awards. This week: romance and sci-fi/fantasy. Pre- or post-reading, check out some of the finalists for yourself. Lauren Connolly’s romance novelette Remembering a Witch steps into the paranormal with a love that is destined to be; An Illusion of Thieves by Cate Glass explores a rich fantasy world and the trials of a woman overcoming oppression; The Legend of Carl Draco by Gary Reilly meets a man with strange, supernatural powers, and his mysterious assailants. Any of these or the other finalists’ works should give you a much-needed escape from the day-to-day. Find details at coloradohumanities.org . Books available via most book retailers.Please do not be intimidated by the 500-episode backlog of this long-running podcast. You can hop in anywhere, including the most recent episode, and still thoroughly enjoy the antics of brothers Justin, Travis and Griffin McElroy (also famous for theirpodcast). These three nerds field listener questions and offer often-dubious advice, while relating back to their own lives with sparkling hilarity. These days, we all need a good laugh, and the McElroys always, always provide. Available on most podcast platforms.Move over Indiana Jones. Nathan Drake, a globe-trotting treasure hunter, is here to offer us an exciting, playable experience as we uncover the buried mysteries of the world. Good news for gamers who have missed out on this series: The first threegames are free to download on the PlayStation store (via the PlayStation Play at Home Initiative) until May 5.andrepresent some of developer Naughty Dog’s most beloved titles. See playstation.com for download details.In 2014, the NPR podcastcaptured the attention of a nation as it investigated the 1999 death of 18-year-old Hae Min Lee, with a special focus on the man accused of (and imprisoned for) her murder: Adnan Syed. This new docuseries from HBO explores the case in more depth, and offers a unique look at the wayhas influenced Syed’s continuing fight for freedom. Join the conversation about one of the nation’s most publicized mysteries. Available on Hulu.