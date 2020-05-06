Stay safe at home with these four fun ways to pass the time

To encourage social distancing during the spread of COVID-19, we are altering our regular “Event Horizon” section for the foreseeable future. While many local events have been canceled, we will clue you into at least one local online experience — this week: Inside Out Youth Services' virtual, all-ages Queer Prom — and recommend some fun things you can do at home. Please continue to support local arts during this difficult time.
Play
Those Who Remain
Real-life fears can be momentarily forgotten as you dive into the terrifying realms of Those Who Remain
. This psychological horror game puts you in the middle of Dormont, a town rife with secrets, mysterious disappearances and something much darker. You’ll play as Edward, a man who has the misfortune of stopping in Dormont as he works to deal with his own dark secrets. Be ready for lots of jump scares and disturbing visuals — it might be good to have a friend on the headset with you. Available May 15 on most gaming platforms.
Read
Officer Clemmons
There is a lot of love and nostalgia for Mr. Rogers these days but the kindly neighbor wasn’t the only star of Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood
to make a memorable impression. François Clemmons played the character of Officer Clemmons, one of the few consistent black characters in children’s programming in a time when representation was limited. In this memoir, Clemmons shares his life outside the neighborhood, including his traumatic childhood, his sexual identity as a gay man and his other creative projects. Available now.
Listen
Humanitou
Describing himself as an unintentional journalist, Adam Williams first launched Humanitou
as a website in 2017, where he interviewed artists, local leaders and other guests, and published their portraits. In March 2020, Williams transitioned the project into a podcast where listeners can now get to know many of the fascinating people who live in the Pikes Peak region — and those who are just passing through. Listen now at humanitou.co
.
Watch
Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics
Psychedelics have made the news recently as scientists continue to study the potential benefits to those suffering from depression, addiction and other mental health challenges. Have a Good Trip
explores the science of psychedelics, as well as their place in pop culture and history. Beloved comedians such as Adam Scott, Nick Offerman and Sarah Silverman also share stories of their encounters with hallucinogens through re-enactments, animated clips and first-person interviews, adding more levity to the topic.