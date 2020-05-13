Four ways to enjoy your safer-at-home week

To encourage social distancing during the spread of COVID-19, we are altering our regular “Event Horizon” section for the foreseeable future. While many local events have been canceled, we will clue you into at least one local online experience — this week: ROLL Bike Art Festival's exciting virtual preview event
— and recommend some fun things you can do at home. Please continue to support local arts during this difficult time.
Read
Shakespeare for Squirrels
Author Christopher Moore is known for his humorous takes on historic tales, be it an affectionate retelling of the early days of Jesus Christ in Lamb: The Gospel According to Biff or a rather absurd rendition of Shakespeare’s King Lear as told by the beloved character Pocket in the book Fool. In Shakespeare for Squirrels, Pocket makes a new appearance, this time in the world of A Midsummer Night’s Dream. The aspiring jester finds himself in the center of a variety of catastrophes as he works to save a young damsel from execution and solve the mystery of the death of another jester in the realm of the fairy king.
Watch
Avatar: The Last Airbender
Although an animated series from 2005 might seem like old news, to the fans of Avatar: The Last Airbender, the latest decision to stream the entire series on Netflix is a refreshing gift in troubled times. The show, which only ran for three years on Nickelodeon, has an incredibly devoted following that has long praised the show’s maturity, character development and cultural inclusivity. It follows young Avatar Aang, the lone survivor of his nation, and a cast of unique characters as they work to end war and elude Zuko, a disgraced prince seeking to restore his honor by capturing the Avatar. Available May 15.
Listen
The 27 Club
Are you a conspiracy theorist or a person obsessed with bizarre coincidences? Do you love the history of popular music? The 27 Club is here to take you deep into the rabbit hole of a pop cultural phenomenon — musicians throughout history who died at the age of 27. Host Jake Brennan explores the lives of the unfortunate artists who died young and often at the height of their fame, including Jim Morrison, Jimi Hendrix, Kurt Cobain, Janis Joplin and Amy Winehouse. Even if you’re not on board with the idea that something deeper and more cosmic is going on, it’s a pretty rad deep dive into music history that’s worth your time. Available on most podcast platforms.
Play
The Elder Scrolls: Greymoor
If you’re going to be staying home as much as possible, you might as well spend your time playing in one of the most expansive and engrossing online universes around. This iteration of the popular Elder Scrolls takes you deep into the mountains of Western Skyrim, where you’ll work to save Tamriel from enslavement by the cruel Vampire Lord. At a time when our sense of isolation is at its peak, Elder Scrolls has millions of players online ready to virtually team up with you to slay boredom and bad guys. Available on PC May 26.