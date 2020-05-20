A drive-in movie and other ways to spend your week

To encourage social distancing during the spread of COVID-19, we are altering our regular “Event Horizon” section for the foreseeable future. While many local events have been canceled, we will clue you into at least one local online experience — this week: two new exhibits at Kreuser Gallery
— and recommend some fun things you can do at home or safely out and about. Please continue to support local arts during this difficult time.
click to enlarge
-
GoodStudio via Shutterstock.com
Watch
Car Seat Cinema
FH BeerWorks (2490 Victor Place) is bringing back the days of the drive-in movie. The brewery has an enormous “backyard” that is perfect for parking and kicking back to check out flicks from the safety of your car — social distancing will be strictly enforced. No beer can be consumed or sold during the show, but you can purchase to-go packs of their favorite brews to take home for a nightcap and they even deliver it to your car. You are welcome to bring non-alcoholic beverages. Also on the docket at FH Beerworks: Drive up to the backyard on Fridays for an 18+ live comedy show, featuring a new lineup of professional, regional comedians every week. Standup comedy: 8 p.m. Fridays, $15 per car. Car seat Cinema: 8:30 p.m. Saturdays, $15 per car; facebook.com/FHBeerworksEast
.
Listen
Son of a Hitman
If you’re a fan of actor Woody Harrelson, you may or may not know he is the son of infamous hitman Charles Harrelson, who died in a Colorado prison in 2007 while serving two consecutive life sentences for the murder of a U.S. district court judge. Blending true crime and pop culture, journalist Jason Cavanagh explores the senior Harrelson’s other alleged crimes and digs deep to find out if there are other unknown murders to the deceased hitman’s credit. Available on most podcast platforms.
Read
The Tourist Attraction
Colorado hasn’t been home to an ocean in about a hundred million years, but that doesn’t mean you can’t cozy up in the backyard or lounge on the balcony with an easy-breezy beach read. Sarah Morgenthaler’s The Tourist Attraction takes you away to Moose Springs, Alaska, a friendly tourist town that has altogether bored diner owner Graham Barnett as he cooks up daily specials in a life of mediocrity. Enter charming and reluctant tourist Zoey Caldwell and you have the recipe for an easy-to-read summer romance novel that is sure to entertain. Available via most book retailers.