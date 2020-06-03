Four ways to stay busy, safe and connected this week

To encourage social distancing during the spread of COVID-19, we are altering our regular “Event Horizon” section for the foreseeable future. While many local events have been canceled, we will clue you into at least one local online experience — this week: painter Jesse Stockwell's big and beautiful solo exhibit
— and recommend some fun things you can do at home or safely out and about. Please continue to support local arts during this difficult time.
Listen: Dear Prudence
At first glance, the Dear Prudence podcast seems like another agony aunt column turned audio program. Letters and voicemail questions encompass the neighborly disputes, family feuds and office politics everyone expects from an advice podcast, plus a hefty dose of questions about sex, love and relationships. What sets the show apart, however, is host Danny Lavery, who tackles each topic with authentic open-minded empathy and inclusiveness. Lavery’s answers are thoughtful and detailed with careful consideration for the many different cultural dynamics at play in each writer’s life and the world at large. Available on most podcast platforms.
click to enlarge
Read: A View from the Crow’s Nest
The late Murray Ross and his wife Betty have been integral to nurturing the Colorado Springs creative scene, first by founding TheatreWorks at UCCS in 1975, and then through 40 years of continuous support. Murray Ross served as the artistic director at TheatreWorks for decades, establishing a theater company that has become recognized nationally, and building new generations of theater enthusiasts through Shakespeare, contemporary plays and beloved theatrical classics. A View from the Crow’s Nest tells the story of his passion for the arts through 200 pages of photos, commentary and memoir. Limited copies available only through the UCCS bookstore
.
Watch: Dear Class of 2020
Barack and Michelle Obama have teamed up with YouTube to send the socially distanced class of 2020 off to their futures in style with a virtual commencement. Featuring performances, powerful speeches and a whole lot of empathy, viewers will be treated to an experience meant to soothe the pain of missing an entire season of important youth milestones and show them that the world hasn’t forgotten what they have lost. Livestream will begin at 1 p.m. MST on Saturday, June 6, via YouTube.
Play: The Last of Us Part II
In the world of theatrical gameplay, The Last of Us exceeded all expectations with its cinematic scenes, compelling plot and engrossing characters. Its long-awaited sequel promises to be equally exceptional, picking up five years after the end of the original and following protagonist Ellie as she navigates post-apocalyptic America and all the dangers therein. After the game was delayed multiple times by development challenges and then the COVID-19 pandemic, fans will finally get their chance to immerse themselves in epic gameplay that feels as much like a film as a video game. Available June 19 on PlayStation 4.