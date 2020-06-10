Four anti-racist resources for the learning ally

click to enlarge

is a deeply moving book that shares author Ta-Nehisi Coates’ experiences as a black man in America, written as a letter to his teenage son.Coates’ prose is poetic as he explores the pervasive fear that has existed with him since childhood, and the institutionally sanctioned construct of race that persists in subverting some while elevating others. It’s an informative and heartbreaking read, but also a necessary one for any person trying to expand their understanding of what it means to be black in the United States.Journalist and podcast host Robert Evans discusses the history of the Killology Research Group and its troubling relationship with law enforcement agencies throughout the United States. Thousands of law enforcement officers have taken Killology courses over the last two decades, training them how to kill without conscious thought. Evans delves into the principles of these courses, many of which are based on founder David Grossman’s study of killing in combat, including divisive “us versus them” rhetoric, fear and violence. This compelling podcast will leave listeners with insights into at least one party responsible for the militarization of law enforcement today. Available on most podcast platforms.When the story of the Los Angeles riots began to dominate the news in households throughout the United States, most Americans viewed it as an uprising triggered by a single incidence of injustice. The citizens of the city, particularly people of color, knew an entirely different story. Director John Ridley shares Los Angeles’ fraught history of police violence, detailing nearly a decade of racism, injustice, murder and systemic abuse leading up to the day that four policemen beat Rodney King. One of the most compelling aspects of the documentary is Ridley’s list of interviewees, including victims of police brutality over many years, a juror from the Rodney King trial, an officer who killed an unarmed black man utilizing the department’s dangerous chokehold technique, and one of the officers who beat King. Available now on Netflix.accomplishes quite a bit for a single book. Author Ijeoma Oluo offers frank and informative insight into her experiences as a black woman through sharing the many, many cringeworthy conversations she encounters just trying to navigate her daily life — conversations that many readers will likely recognize as mistakes they themselves have made. Through detailing these experiences, Oluo also educates the reader on topics ranging from white privilege to far-too-common microaggressions like asking to touch a black woman’s hair or making inane commentary about how “educated” a person of color sounds. Her book even works as a primer for navigating topics related to race and, more importantly, how to think before you start those conversations.