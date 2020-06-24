Four fun ways to pass your time inside this week

To encourage social distancing during the spread of COVID-19, we are altering our regular “Event Horizon” section for the foreseeable future. While many local events have been canceled, we will clue you into at least one local experience — this week: playwright Idris Goodwin's free plays to help you teach anti-racism to your family — and recommend some things you can do at home or safely out and about. Please continue to support local arts during this difficult time.
Read
You Should See Me in a Crown
Got a bored teen looking for something fun to read this summer? Author Leah Johnson offers relief in her new young adult novel, You Should See Me in a Crown
. Protagonist Liz Lighty is awkward and broke and hoping to get out of her tiny Midwestern town and become a doctor. When her financial aid for the prestigious Pennington College disappears, she decides to go for her school’s prom queen scholarship, awkwardness be damned. But will issues of race and her deep and abiding crush on the new girl derail her goals? Compassionate, humorous, awkward and empathetic, You Should See Me in a Crown
is perfect for teens (and their nostalgic parents).
Listen
Today, Explained
Important, worldwide events are happening at a rapid pace, and it can feel overwhelming and confusing to try to harness them all at once. Today, Explained
is a Vox
podcast hosted by Sean Rameswaram, a former correspondent for Radiolab’s More Perfect and several radio broadcasts. Rameswaram captures the most important stories of the day and distills them into a 20-minute episode that will help you understand what is going on and tell you where you can go to research events in-depth. Its brevity makes it the perfect accompaniment to a daily commute, and will leave you feeling informed without feeling overwhelmed.
Watch
Colorado’s Grand Talent
If you have been anxiously awaiting your favorite new talent shows on television — and wondering if and how they will return at all — there’s a new series that might be able to soothe your angst. Colorado’s Grand Talent will highlight some of the state’s best singers as they compete at home for an opportunity to score a cash prize. The show premieres July 3 and, in the spirit of many televised talent shows, will offer viewers the chance to vote for the winner. Watch the show here
.
Play
Pandemic: Hot Zone
While you might be avoiding pandemic-related activities, there is a pretty neat opportunity to play a best-selling pandemic-themed board game without setting foot in a store. Game creator Asmodee has released a free, printable version of Pandemic: Hot Zone complete with map, cards and directions. If you’ve ever dropped $50 on a tabletop game, you know what a big deal it is to get it all for free and have the convenience of tucking it into a folder and taking it anywhere you go. Make sure you have paper, a printer, tape and scissors. Gameplay is cooperative, pitting players against outbreaks via research and strategy. Access it now here
.