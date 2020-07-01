Four great ways to stay busy and engaged this week

To encourage social distancing during the spread of COVID-19, we are altering our regular “Event Horizon” section for the foreseeable future. While many local events have been canceled, we will clue you into at least one local experience — this week: a community reading of Frederick Douglass' "What to the Slave Is the Fourth of July" — and recommend some things you can do at home or safely out and about. Please continue to support local arts during this difficult time
Read
Mexican Gothic
Gothic horror, historical fiction and mystery come together in this fascinating novel set in 1950s Mexico, where author Silvia Moreno-Garcia immerses the reader in Mexican high society. Heroine Noemí Taboada travels to the Mexican countryside to visit her cousin after receiving her letter begging for rescue. Upon arrival, she finds even deeper mysteries — her cousin’s evasive husband and eccentric father-in-law, the terrifying home that plagues her dreams and a history of violence and secrets. Available now through most book retailers.
Play
Solve
True crime is one of the most popular genres in podcasting, with millions of listeners tuning in each week to dissect murders, disappearances and other mysteries. Solve does things a little differently than the rest. Think of it a bit like the board game Clue combined with a favorite episode of Law & Order or Forensic Files. Listeners are presented with true-crime-inspired mysteries they can solve using interactive content like clues, testimony and interviews to help them decide who was the ultimate perpetrator from a list of four suspects. At the end of the episode, they vote for the guilty party and then the truth is revealed. Available on most podcast platforms, as well as Snapchat and other social media platforms.
Watch
The MOVE/ment
Dance has long been a medium for telling personal stories. Through July 8, the Colorado Ballet and Cleo Parker Robinson Dance will stream The MOVE/ment, a performance that explores the power of dance to unify artists from all backgrounds and styles and inspire equally diverse audiences. “This is an incredible opportunity to bring a diversity of dancers, in both culture and genre, together to create a work that is reflective of these powerful times in our community and the world. The arts have always been a powerful catalyst for positive social transformation. This project is an inspiring representation of this collective vision.” Watch through July 8 at coloradoballet.org/presents
Listen
The Happiness Lab
It’s pretty tough to be optimistic with all that is going on in the world right now. Achieving happiness when so much seems to be going wrong can seem nearly impossible. Yale professor Dr. Laurie Santos shows listeners that happiness might be more achievable than you think — once you realize that it’s probably not what you thought. There are multiple seasons, but the most relevant right now is the “Coronavirus Bonus” series with support for combating loneliness and isolation, nurturing your relationships and helping others to help yourself. Available on most podcast platforms.