Four engaging stay-at-home experiences you can enjoy this week

click to enlarge

Play

CrossCode

Watch

Hamilton: An American Musical

Listen

Fake Doctors, Real Friends

Read

The Only Good Indians

Nostalgia is abundant in CrossCode, a 2D RPG developer Radical Fish Games describes as “retro-inspired.” Indeed, the 16-bit-style graphics do give you that old arcade feel, but with a clarity and crispness that would make any pre-2000s gamer green with envy. The look isn’t the only reason CrossCode was fervently crowdfunded into existence by its huge fanbase. The gameplay itself is pretty rad, too. Puzzles, battles and more than 100 quests are spread across seven locations filled with enemies. If that doesn’t sell you, the game consistently scores high ratings on the current available platforms and it’s affordable, too. Available July 9 on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.Catching a performance of Lin Manuel Miranda’s epically popular musical Hamilton is nearly impossible even when there isn’t a pandemic shuttering theaters across the country. Fans can spend hours on hold or waiting online only to end up too late to purchase a ticket. The secret recipe for this play’s success lies in its music — catchy hip-hop, jazz and pop — as well as its ability to make a rather stuffy era of history into a far more engaging storyline (yes, even with the historical liberties taken). The diversity of the actors playing roles that would normally be given to white performers is also a refreshing change. Catch the original cast in a recording of a live show streamed for a limited time on Disney+.Calling all Scrubs fans! It has been a decade since this popular comedy (with occasional drama) left television, but the rate at which its fans voraciously re-watch reruns has yet to slow. Zach Braff (J.D.) and Donald Faison (Turk) have teamed up to re-watch the series right alongside you, starting from the pilot episode. Not only do listeners get treated to commentary from the two actors — who are real-life BFFs — the duo also brings on other cast members to chat. Available on most podcast platforms.If you love experimental horror and you haven’t heard of Blackfeet Nation author and Boulder, Colorado, resident Stephen Graham Jones, you’re missing out. Fortunately, you can rectify that issue immediately with his newest work, The Only Good Indians. The plot follows four Blackfeet men as they find themselves hunted by an entity seeking revenge for an incident that occurred a decade earlier during an annual elk hunt. In addition to Jones’ dark prose, critics have lauded the novel’s underlying social and cultural commentary, as well as its themes of identity and tradition. Available July 14.