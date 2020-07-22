Four exciting ways to spend your socially distant week

To encourage social distancing during the spread of COVID-19, we are altering our regular “Event Horizon” section for the foreseeable future. While many local events have been canceled, we will clue you into at least one local experience — this week: Curbside Culture, a new COPPeR program
— and recommend some things you can do at home or safely out and about. Please continue to support local arts during this difficult time.
Watch
Drive-in Cinema
The Rocky Mountain Women’s Film Festival has joined the drive-in movie trend, bringing viewers classic favorites from past festivals, as well as new releases. Even better, they run three showings over the weekend, so there’s a way better chance you’ll be able to score tickets than you’ll get with single-showing drive-ins. This weekend’s film is Meet the Patels
. Ravi Patel is a man with a problem. He is longing for a love that fits his past, present and future while battling the loving meddling of his well-meaning family. Humorous and touching, Meet the Patels
is the exact soothing balm your heart needs in tough times.
8 p.m., July 23-25, former Gazette building parking lot, 30 S. Prospect St., $25, rmwfilm.org/drive-in-cinema
Listen
“The Life and Legacy of John Lewis”
Rep. John Lewis of Georgia, a Civil Rights pioneer who spent his life protecting others and advancing equality in the United States, passed away on Friday, July 17. On this week’s episode of The Daily
podcast, host Michael Barbaro is joined by Brent Staples of The New York Times
to discuss Lewis’ highly lauded life and career. Born to sharecroppers on Feb. 20, 1940, Lewis grew up with a passion for human rights and a desire to effect real change in his community and the country at large. The Daily
offers a fitting tribute to his dynamic career and offers listeners insights into the life of an incredible man.
Read
The Beauty in Breaking
Emergency room physician Michele Harper shares a deeply moving memoir about her life and her experiences as a Black female doctor working in a majority-white, male-dominated profession. Through intimate stories of hardship, like the dissolution of her marriage on the cusp of a move to Philadelphia, Harper outlines a remarkable life built through learning how to overcome struggle and grow from the experience. In stories about her patient encounters, she also provides readers with insight into how to recognize what breaks us, how to repair those breaks and how we all share a common bond in both breaking and healing. Available via most book retailers.
Play
Paper Mario: The Origami King
Every Nintendo enthusiast loves a great Mario game; after all, the bouncing, fireball-slinging plumber is the true OG of the popular game developer. In the latest installment of Mario’s wild adventures, players must help the wee warrior stop the Mushroom Kingdom from folding — into origami, that is. Collect coins, battle villains, solve puzzles and save the realm from transforming forever. Is it similar to every Mario game ever? Of course it is; that’s why you’ll love it. Available now on Nintendo Switch.