Four opportunities for entertainment and education this week

To encourage social distancing during the spread of COVID-19, we are altering our regular “Event Horizon” section for the foreseeable future. While many local events have been canceled, we will clue you into at least one local experience — this week: a community puppet-build and writing workshop
— and recommend some things you can do at home or safely out and about. Please continue to support local arts during this difficult time.
Listen
Cases of Color
It’s a sort of in-joke in true crime circles that white women in their 30s are the biggest fans and loudest creators of true crime podcasts. But that’s why podcasts like Cases of Color
are so vitally important. Host Randi Johnson guides listeners through cases like that of a Black woman, Tamala Horsford, who died mysteriously at a party where all the other guests were white, or Breonna Taylor, the Black woman who was killed by police just this year in her Louisville apartment. Part advocacy, part case summary and part insightful commentary, Cases of Color
is the kind of true crime podcast we need to be paying more attention to. Available on most podcast platforms.
Play
Ghost of Tsushima
Set in 13th-century Japan, this new action-adventure, open-world game will make players feel as though they’re starring in their own classic Samurai movie. Player character Jin was trained and raised in old Samurai traditions, but when Mongol forces threaten his home, he has to make a difficult choice: to adhere to those traditions or strike out on a new path that may save the war-torn island of Tsushima. Explore a beautiful landscape, meet thrilling allies and enemies, and guide Jin through choices that will shape the future of his nation. Available on PlayStation 4.
Watch
Love on the Spectrum
Unlike most reality dating shows, Love on the Spectrum
isn’t a competition or a melodramatic gimmick. “We’re telling autistic stories via the lens of dating and relationships,” creator Cian O’Clery recently told TheWrap
, “but really, it’s about getting to know these people and understanding the diversity of autism and the fact that everyone is so different. It’s something you just can’t make assumptions about.” This five-episode documentary series explores the challenges people on the autism spectrum face while dating, but it also explores their successes, and offers viewers an authentic look into the lives of seven unique subjects. Season one is streaming now on Netflix.
Read
Walking With the Wind
When Rep. John Lewis, D-Georgia, passed away earlier this month, he left a nation in mourning. A civil rights icon who served three decades in Congress, Lewis’ legacy is one of wisdom, compassion and determination. While Lewis is now gone, we can still learn from what he left behind. His memoir, Walking With the Wind
, details his role in the Civil Rights Movement of the ’60s, interspersed with reflection and analysis. As protests advocating for Black lives continue across the country, we would do well to take Lewis’ life lessons to heart. Available from most book retailers.