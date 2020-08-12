Three cool and socially distant things to do this week

To encourage social distancing during the spread of COVID-19, we are altering our regular “Event Horizon” section for the foreseeable future. While many local events have been canceled, we will clue you into at least one local experience — this week: Kimball's Peak Three streaming a thoughtful, romantic indie film
— and recommend some things you can do at home or safely out and about. Please continue to support local arts during this difficult time.
Read
Raising the Resistance:
A Mother’s Guide to Practical Activism
Parents work hard to teach their children about the way the world works — but teaching them how to change the status quo can be a bit more difficult. Author Farrah Alexander provides an inspiring roadmap for helping parents and mentors guide children as they grow up and become new changemakers in their communities. Practical tips, commentary and friendly support abound in this solution-oriented guide tailor-made for parents who want to “raise the resistance.”
Play
Mortal Shell
Any time you have to enter your birthdate just to check out the website for a video game, you know you’re in for some pretty intense content. Mortal Shell is a violent, dark and strange RPG complete with cool weapons, enemies and lots of action. Gameplay has been compared to that of Dark Souls, which may be more of a warning than an accolade if you’re a gamer who likes your wins quick and easy. If challenge is your thing, however, you’re in for a treat. The players who tackled the game in its beta rollout were thrilled with suiting up in an epic knightly armor “shell” to battle twisted foes in a haunting realm of chaos. Developed by a smaller company, the game isn’t too hard on the budget, which is always a bonus. Available Aug. 18, on PC, PlayStation 4 and XBox One.
Listen
The Left Right Game
The revival of the serial drama is one of the greatest gifts to come out of the rise of podcasting. Even better, many podcast producers have also given a brand new outlet to aspiring storytellers hoping to get their words to the world. The Left Right Game is just such a podcast, based on a story from the subreddit r/nosleep. The 10-episode series follows journalist Alice Sharman (voiced by Tessa Thompson from Thor: Ragnarok) as she joins a convoy of paranormal investigators chasing a mystery about a road that leads to an alternate dimension. Available now on most podcast platforms.