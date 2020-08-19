Be the Change 719 hosts family-fun voter registration event

click to enlarge Courtesy Be the Change 719

Be the Change 719 has organized a number of community events, including clean-up days.

With the November election mere months away, local community advocacy group Be the Change 719 is hosting “Respect My Vote,” a fun, inspiring and informative event designed to empower everyone to make their voice heard this fall through registering to vote.Be the Change 719 co-founder Latrina Ollie says that attendees can expect a family event that is intended to bring the community together and help get people registered.“It is important for everyone to feel like their voice is being heard,” says Ollie. “We are bringing the resources to the community.”The afternoon will include guest speakers, live performances, food trucks, vendors, voter registration and census booths, as well as activities for kids. DJ Shield will be spinning their signature clean, family-friendly hits throughout the afternoon and saxophonist Tony Exum Jr. will also be performing. Attendees are advised to bring their own blankets or lawn chairs.While it is a public, in-person event, Ollie and fellow organizers intend for it to be a safe experience for all.“We want everyone to enjoy themselves and get excited to vote,” says Ollie. “We will practice social distancing and gloves and face masks will be available on-site.”Be the Change 719 member Yevgeniya Tsyganok, who also moderates the group’s Facebook page, is excited for the upcoming opportunity to engage.“Change starts within the community,” says Tsyganok. “We are committed to providing community activities that all residents can engage in.”Be the Change 719 was co-founded by Ollie and Sharise George to create change in the community, and has already been busy as a relatively new organization. In addition to the upcoming voter registration drive, the group has performed community clean-ups on the south side of Colorado Springs.“I joined them after their first event because I know we can do great things,” says Tsyganok. “We are just full-time working moms trying to make the world a better place.”