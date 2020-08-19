Four illuminating and engaging ways to stay entertained this week

To encourage social distancing during the spread of COVID-19, we are altering our regular “Event Horizon” section for the foreseeable future. While many local events have been canceled, we will clue you into at least one local experience — this week: a family-friendly voter registration event held by Be the Change 719
— and recommend some things you can do at home or safely out and about. Please continue to support local arts during this difficult time.
Lovecraft Country, via IMDB
Watch
Lovecraft Country
Elements of classic Lovecraftian horror pervade Lovecraft Country, a brand-new series from HBO that also takes a bold, unflinching look at the experience of Black Americans in the 1950s. Based on the novel of the same name by Matt Ruff, the story follows Atticus Freeman as he searches for his father and encounters monsters both human and supernatural along the way. Lovecraft Country is one solution to a persistent problem in the present day: How do we reconcile popular art with the transgressions of the artist? In this series, the answer is to reveal and rebuke those transgressions while examining and embracing the positive aspects of their creation.
Play
Fortnite: Chapter 2 — Season 4
Like many a pop culture phenomenon before it, Fortnite has rabid fans, dismissive foes and a whole lot of people wondering what the fuss is all about. Whatever camp you’re in, this online video game has captured the hearts of many gamers since its release in 2017, and those of the younger generation in particular. Fortnite seasons tend to start and end with a bit of mystery, but developer Epic Games’ recent lawsuit has fans rejoicing with a nearly definitive start date for its fourth season: Aug. 27. What’s in store for the new season? As per usual, leaks are minimal in comparison to fan speculation but last season’s introduction of vehicles has set the stage for new possibilities.
Read
The Death of Vivek Oji
Author Akwaeke Emezi has wowed critics and fans with every new project they have produced, and their latest book, The Death of Vivek Oji, is no exception. When a young man named Vivek is found dead on his mother’s doorstep, his family is left behind to grieve a child whose life they never truly understood. As his mother attempts to unravel the mystery of his death, his friends try to protect the secrets of the life he led away from home. Emezi lets the truth of Vivek’s identity unfold through flashbacks and multiple perspectives, each moment putting another piece of the puzzle into place. Set in Emezi’s home country of Nigeria, the novel tells the story of grief, secrets, identity and denial, all woven together with Emezi’s signature poetic prose. As difficult as it is to know how Vivek’s life will end, Emezi’s tale of the tragic beauty of his life is worth the heartache.
Listen
Reveal
The talented investigative journalists at Reveal provide an incredible roster of stories covering everything from homeschooling and historic housing crashes to art forgery and espionage. Some stories can stretch on for weeks while others are encapsulated in a single episode, but all of them are educational and entertaining. If you’re a podcast-binger, there’s also great news — their archives date back to 2016, so you’ll have hundreds of hours of content to consume in addition to each week’s new episode. Their most recent episode delves into the history of Confederate monuments and the enduring and erroneous Southern mythology that continues to justify their existence. Available on most podcast platforms.