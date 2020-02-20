Search

Riffs

Archives | RSS

Thursday, February 20, 2020

Soulfly, Toxic Holocaust, Madzilla bang heads at The Black Sheep

Posted By on Thu, Feb 20, 2020 at 5:14 PM

On Feb. 4, 2020, The Black Sheep hosted a stacked lineup of heavy metal bands, featuring Soulfly, Toxic Holocaust, Madzilla LV, and more. The Indy sent photographer Griffin Swartzell to capture the show. Check it out below!

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Griffin Swartzell

Trending in the Alternative Press

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in Riffs

Contact

Colorado Springs Independent

  • 235 S. Nevada Ave.
  • Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • (719) 577-4545
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Newsletters

The Paper

Read

Write

Calendar

House

All content © Copyright 2020, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation