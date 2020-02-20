Thursday, February 20, 2020
Soulfly, Toxic Holocaust, Madzilla bang heads at The Black Sheep
Posted
By Griffin Swartzell
on Thu, Feb 20, 2020 at 5:14 PM
On Feb. 4, 2020, The Black Sheep hosted a stacked lineup of heavy metal bands, featuring Soulfly, Toxic Holocaust, Madzilla LV, and more. The Indy
sent photographer Griffin Swartzell to capture the show. Check it out below!
Tags: music, metal, The Black Sheep, Toxic Holocaust, Soulfly, Madzilla, Max Cavalera, Joel Grind, slideshow, Slideshow, Image