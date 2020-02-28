Friday, February 28, 2020
Tejon Street Corner Thieves, The World/Inferno Friendship Society, Bridge City Sinners at The Black Sheep
By Griffin Swartzell
Griffin Swartzell
Bridge City Sinners bassist Scott Michaud at the Black Sheep
The term "punk rock hootenanny" came to mind on Monday, Feb. 17, when locals Tejon Street Corner Thieves joined Portland, Oregon folk/bluegrass squad Bridge City Sinners and Brooklyn, New York genre-shifting punk cabaret circus The World/Inferno Friendship Society at the Black Sheep. Check out our photos of this killer lineup!
