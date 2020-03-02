Monday, March 2, 2020
Good vibes with Tribal Seeds, KBong, The Expanders at The Black Sheep
Posted
By Griffin Swartzell
on Mon, Mar 2, 2020 at 8:46 AM
The Black Sheep had concertgoers feeling irie on Saturday, Feb. 15, for a sold-out reggae show. We do not have any photos of opening act The Expanders, but we were able to capture electrifying and chill performances by Hawaiian solo artist KBong and San Diego, California reggae rockers Tribal Seeds. Check them out!
