Artists who’ve come down with COV-19 speak their minds

click to enlarge Ellis Marsalis and John Prine’s music will still be with us as long as there’s some way to hear it.

click to enlarge

On the final afternoon of the 2019 Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans, the pianist Ellis Marsalis joined his son Delfeayo’s Uptown Jazz Orchestra onstage in the cool shade of a crowded festival tent. Together, they played “Do You Know What It Means to Miss New Orleans,” a bittersweet song once performed by Billie Holiday and Louis Armstrong that had become all the more moving in the years since Hurricane Katrina. Never in my life had I seen so many people smiling and crying together at the same time.And it’s happening again now, just not all in the same place. On the first evening of April, the patriarch of the Marsalis family passed away due to complications from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The news spread rapidly throughout social media, as people from around the world shared their memories, grieved his passing and celebrated his music. That same day, the pandemic also claimed the lives of Fountains of Wayne co-founder Adam Schlesinger and swing guitarist John Paul “Bucky” Pizzarelli.April 1 was also the day that Asleep at the Wheel bandleader Ray Benson announced that he’d finally been diagnosed with COVID-19 after three weeks of suffering headaches, fever and dizziness. His doctor had ruled out other flu viruses, but told him that no coronavirus tests were available. It would be another 10 days, during which time his condition worsened, before the musician was brought back in for bloodwork and additional testing. “It took basically testing for everything else,” said Benson, “to acquire a COVID-19 test.” The good news is that the musician posted a video update on Facebook on April 7, saying that he was feeling a lot better and sending his best wishes to everyone watching: “I hope that y’all will be well, help those around you that you can, and we’ll be back playing some music as soon as this blows over.”On April 3, Pink took to Instagram to share her own story. She and her 3-year-old son Jameson had begun showing symptoms of the virus two weeks earlier. Both tested positive, continued to shelter at home, and subsequently tested negative. The pop singer-songwriter, whose mom worked in a hospital for 18 years, then donated $1 million to support emergency health care professionals on the front lines.“It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible,” wrote Pink, nearly a month after President Trump falsely claimed that anyone who wants a test can simply go out and get one. “This illness is serious and real.”On Tuesday, April 7, John Prine passed away from double-pneumonia, after fighting the coronavirus for two weeks in the ICU at a hospital in his hometown of Nashville. “We have no words to describe the grief our family is experiencing at this time,” wrote Fiona Whelan Prine of her husband, whom Bonnie Raitt once compared to Mark Twain. “John will be so missed, but he will continue to comfort us with his words and music and the gifts of kindness, humor and love he left for all of us to share.”This past December, Prine received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, an appropriate recognition for a singer-songwriter who’d earned a Best New Artist nomination with early songs like “Angel from Montgomery,” “Sam Slade,” and “Your Flag Decal Won’t Get You Into Heaven Anymore.”While it’s a shame we’ll never hear what John Prine, Ellis Marsalis and others might have said about our current pandemic, it’s still comforting to know that their music will be with us as long as there’s still some way to hear it. Prine’s classic “Hello in There,” which went viral on social media in the aftermath of his death, ends with some advice that may serve us well in the near future: “if you’re walking down the street sometime/ And spot some hollow ancient eyes / Please don’t just pass ‘em by and stare/ As if you didn’t care / Say, ‘Hello in there, hello.’”Like much of the music that continues to bring us together, that final verse can serve as a reminder that, just under the surface, we have more in common than we once thought.