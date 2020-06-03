Five musician-hosted podcasts that deserve your attention

click to enlarge Sarah Piantadosi

Did you know that 47,124,947 households who buy juice are fans of music podcasts? Or that 59,181,265 households who buy milk are fans of music podcasts? Or that 57,274,911 households who buy cereal are fans of music podcasts?Most likely not. And I wouldn’t have either, had I not pored through Nielsen Media Research’sBut while the report is a vast treasure trove of useful information, it’s scant on details when it comes to exactly which music podcasts these households are listening to as they tuck into their motel-style continental breakfasts.Fortunately, we know which music podcasts theybe listening to. And here are five of them, all hosted by actual musicians, that are guaranteed to keep your household happy all quarantine long.Roots drummer, Tonight Show bandleader, NYU professor, and 2010 Super Bowl deejay.As Michelle Obama said after Questlove gave her a 1,200-song play-list to take on herbook tour, “Life’s a little better when we live it to Questlove’s beat.” The former First Lady subsequently returned the favor by appearing on thepodcast, adding to a wildly diverse roster of guests that includes A Tribe Called Quest’s Q-Tip, yacht rockers Michael McDonald and Huey Lewis, and film directors Kathryn Bigelow and Spike Lee. He’s also talked to Jack White about dumpster diving, and to the Gap Band’s Charlie Wilson about his claim to have taught Michael Jackson how to do the moonwalk. And don’t forget Questlove’s 179-minute interview with Chris Rock, which is nothing short of priceless.Because a “nerdy black NPR” is better than a white CNN.London-based art-punk trio whose 2018 debut album drew comparisons to Le Tigre, Garbage and, wait for it, The Spice Girls.Dream Wife’spodcast features lead singer Rakel Mjöll, guitarist Alice Go and bassist Bella Podpadec each taking turns as they conduct “one-on-one deep-dive conversations” with women and non-binary musicians. While exploring the cultural and political intricacies of the contemporary music and arts world, the three musicians also aim to motivate their listeners to explore a broad range of interests. Episodes of the podcast, which made its debut on April 22, have included “So When You Gonna… Get Into Music Production,” “So When You Gonna… Get Into Coding,” “So When You Gonna… Get Into Songwriting,” and “So When You Gonna… Get Into Magic.” Not coincidentally, Dream Wife’s forthcoming sophomore album will be titledBecause this is the only place you’ll find interviews with feminist rapper Girli, Italian producer Marta Salogni, and non-binary witch/musician/artist Ayesha Tan Jones.Austin-based “songwriter’s songwriter” whose repertoire of originals includes “I Do My Father’s Drugs,” “Lock the Door Christina” and “Bury Me Far (From My Uniform).”Americana musician Joe Pug is no stranger to Colorado Springs after playing two MeadowGrass Music Festivals and teaching a workshop here called “How to Steal Songs.” As host ofpodcast, Pug has spent the past four years talking shop with a who’s who of top-flight songwriters. Given Pug’s penchant for folk and country music, it’s no surprise that his guests have included Steve Earle, Tift Merritt, Joe Ely, Lee Ann Womack and Gregory Alan Isakov. But he’s no less adept at interviewing more unexpected artists like The Killers, Amanda Palmer, The Milk Carton Kids, and Minor Threat/Fugazi frontman Ian Mackaye.Because it’s safer to write your own songs than steal them from others.Guitarist for Imelda May and Paloma Faith, frontman of Big Boy Bloater & The LiMiTs, and, in the words of Jools Holland, “one of the great blues men of our time.”A British blues-rock bandleader who took his name from a Southern California hamburger chain, Big Boy Bloater is too young to have interviewed his childhood heroes Jimi Hendrix and Elmore James. So he’s doing the next best thing by talking all things blues with musicians like Walter Trout, who has played guitar with the likes of John Lee Hooker, Big Mama Thornton and Joe Tex.is just a few months old, but landing guests like Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Beth Hart and Robin Trower suggest that he’s off to a good start.Because we get to hear guitarist Bernie Marsden talk about writing and recording Whitesnake’s “Here I Go Again.”Former Black Flag and Rollins Band vocalist, spoken-word artist, survivor of Penelope Spheeris’Anyone who’s seen one of Henry Rollins’ spoken-word tours knows that the iconic punk singer can talk. A lot. So it only makes sense that Rollins was quick to take advantage of the burgeoning music podcast medium. Back in 2015, he joined forces with his manager Heidi May to co-host “Henry & Heidi,” in which they talked about themselves, each other, and other areas of interest. Now, Rollins has embarked on his more socially distanced, in which he talks about his favorite records and plays them too. The show is four hours long.Because this is the closest you’ll come to spending the rest of eternity in quarantine with Henry Rollins.