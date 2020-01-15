Search

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

Lucy I’m Home food truck launches a brick-and-mortar to-go arm

“This was supposed to just be a little hobby when I opened,” says Hector Diaz of Lucy I’m Home (facebook.com/lucyimhomefoodtruck), the popular local Cuban food truck.
But business has boomed since his launch four years ago. Testifying to that: When Diaz announced Jan. 6 on Facebook the imminent launch of a brick-and-mortar takeout spot at 390 N. Circle Drive (the former Carbonella Creations location), two days later, the post had been shared 136 times, with 197 comments and more than 800 likes. People went bananas. (Or, more Cuban-appropriate, plantains.)

Diaz plans to keep 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. hours, Monday through Friday, still taking the truck regularly to hotspots like the 719 Hump Day Rally; his daughter Elyse and son Adam run most of the operations now, but business remains so busy Hector hasn’t been able to step into retirement yet.

“It’ll be the same menu, and we’ll add some sandwiches and things like a picadillo plate, gradually,” he says, “and do daily specials later.” Regarding the takeout model, this location only hosts a kitchen, order counter and a few bar stools, plus tiny patio, so it’s not capable of full sit-down service, making it a ghost kitchen of sorts.

