Search

Side Dish

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, February 5, 2020

Dungeons & Javas merges gaming and coffee cultures

Posted By on Wed, Feb 5, 2020 at 1:00 AM

Jared Scriven was 11 years old when his sister gave him a Dungeons & Dragons red box set, igniting a lasting passion for gaming; he’s now 47. Recently, when he and his wife Candus noticed downsizing trends inside the teleconferencing industry in which they both worked, they began brainstorming a backup plan, which has grown into Dungeons & Javas (4420 Austin Bluffs Pkwy., facebook.com/dungeonsandjavas).

The gaming store and coffee shop, tentatively set to open Feb. 29, will have a board game library for guests to check out tabletop games, ranging from popular role-playing sets to classic games like Monopoly. And, of course, they may bring in their own games. “We’re creating an environment for friends and families to come in, get off their phones and sit down face-to-face to have a good time over a beverage,” says Jared.

Candus wanted to have a coffee shop, so the couple, after doing market research and noting other gaming/coffee concepts elsewhere, decided on this model. They dispatched to a week-long barista training at the Texas Coffee School in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, where Jared lived for a stint. They’ll be serving Colorado Coffee Merchants-roasted products, from espresso drinks to drip coffee, and buying baked goods from Just BE’s Pastries & More. Later, they plan to add a panini sandwich menu.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in Side Dish

Top Topics in Side Dish

Food and Drink (4)

More

Contact

Colorado Springs Independent

  • 235 S. Nevada Ave.
  • Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • (719) 577-4545
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Newsletters

The Paper

Read

Write

Calendar

House

All content © Copyright 2020, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation