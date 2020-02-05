Dungeons & Javas merges gaming and coffee cultures

Jared Scriven was 11 years old when his sister gave him a Dungeons & Dragons
red box set, igniting a lasting passion for gaming; he’s now 47. Recently, when he and his wife Candus noticed downsizing trends inside the teleconferencing industry in which they both worked, they began brainstorming a backup plan, which has grown into Dungeons & Javas (4420 Austin Bluffs Pkwy., facebook.com/dungeonsandjavas
).
The gaming store and coffee shop, tentatively set to open Feb. 29, will have a board game library for guests to check out tabletop games, ranging from popular role-playing sets to classic games like Monopoly. And, of course, they may bring in their own games. “We’re creating an environment for friends and families to come in, get off their phones and sit down face-to-face to have a good time over a beverage,” says Jared.
Candus wanted to have a coffee shop, so the couple, after doing market research and noting other gaming/coffee concepts elsewhere, decided on this model. They dispatched to a week-long barista training at the Texas Coffee School in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, where Jared lived for a stint. They’ll be serving Colorado Coffee Merchants-roasted products, from espresso drinks to drip coffee, and buying baked goods from Just BE’s Pastries & More. Later, they plan to add a panini sandwich menu.