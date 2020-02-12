Wednesday, February 12, 2020
16 pretty views of the ViewHouse
Posted
By Matthew Schniper
on Wed, Feb 12, 2020 at 6:21 PM
The ViewHouse
is now open with its Colorado Springs location, the fourth currently in parent company Lotus Concepts' portfolio of eateries. The first location opened eight years ago in Denver, with Centennial and Littleton locations following; a Thornton store's planned for 2021 as well.
We took a tour on Tuesday, Feb. 11 and were treated to a limited menu and drink sampling. Read the captions of the below photos for more info on the outfit.
-
Matthew Schniper
-
The upstairs patio sports the best, unobstructed mountain views.
-
Matthew Schniper
-
Big big TVs, everywhere for your sports viewing pleasure.
-
Matthew Schniper
-
Local, organic lemon-thyme grilled chicken over butternut squash, garlic mashed potatoes, kale and microgreen and fingerling potato chip salad.
-
Matthew Schniper
-
Look for 35 local taps and bottles total plus 15 area distilleries on display. ViewHouse has its own beers as well, currently being brewed for them by Denver Beer Company. I sampled a flight: the 1858 IPA (mosaic and citra hop, bitter and easy drinking), Ballpark Pale Ale, Rockpile Red Ale, Qpasa Mexican lager (made with cucumber purée- yum), and Peach Buzz Blonde.
-
Matthew Schniper
-
Pineapple mahi mahi tacos.
-
Matthew Schniper
-
Outdoor cabanas are available just off the game turf.
-
Matthew Schniper
-
The California Burger, made with grass-fed beef from Frontiére Natural Meats.
click to enlarge
-
Matthew Schniper
-
Cornhole boards galore, with a killer view.
-
Matthew Schniper
-
The ViewHouse also serves sushi plates; one of the chefs formerly worked at Sushi Den in Denver, lending the expertise.
-
Matthew Schniper
-
The upstairs sports pretty awesome mountain views.
-
Matthew Schniper
-
The spicy salmon friend rice bowl with sriracha-glazed salmon.
click to enlarge
-
Matthew Schniper
-
In total, there's about 24 different beer taps, plus 70 varieties of canned beers. Five taps are devoted to ViewHouse beers. Sometime in the nearish future, they plan to open their own brewery and tap room in Fort Collins. Also look for a new Lotus Concepts spot called My Neighbor Felix in LoHi Denver come May.
-
Matthew Schniper
-
A newly added item: Nashville Hot Chicken and Waffles.
click to enlarge
-
Matthew Schniper
-
Wait for your party around the cozy upstairs fireplace or enjoy a whole meal fireside.
-
Matthew Schniper
-
This sign speaks for itself — ViewHouse is clearly trying to support Colorado growers and ranchers "when possible."
-
Matthew Schniper
-
A Nutella dessert pizza.
Tags: ViewHouse, food, drink, Denver, Image