Lee Spirits Distillery and Tasting Room opens in Monument

Lee Spirits Company

All the same cheery faces you know from Brooklyn's on Boulder downtown will be operating the bar in Monument as well on a rotational basis. Robin Jones (second from right) has been named head bartender in the new tasting room.
has opened a second tasting room at 303 W. Hwy. 105 in Monument, attached to its new, expanded distillery space.
Not only can it fit around 20 more people than Brooklyn's on Boulder
downtown, but it has a different menu focus as well. Just one new item to Lee product fans: lavender lemonade and strawberry lemonade on tap. As well, both lemonades have just been launched as a canned product available within days in area liquor stores; you can purchase four-packs on site here as well, along with Lee's dozen other bottles.

Available on tap in Monument or in cans in liquor stores very soon, Lee Spirits Co. just released non-carbonated Lavender Gin and Strawberry Gin canned lemonades that weigh in at 9-percent ABV. The organization says they are the first in North America to offer non-carbonated gin cocktails to the marketplace.
But the main difference guests will notice up north is a simple, one-page menu (versus Brooklyn's flip-book) with easy offerings like Champagne spritzes (infused with house creme de rose or creme de violette), flavored Lee Spirit vodkas, whiskey and colas, and shots such as a Mexican Chocolate, made with house Ginfuego and creme de cacao.
The menu does still lead off with a dozen classic cocktails for $10 each, but Ian Lee says the goal with this tasting room is more to highlight the raw materials here, in a way that can be easily replicated at home. Whereas Brooklyn's highlights bartender creativity with complex seasonal menus, here many of the items are left to shine in a more singular, spotlighted way.

Lee Spirits Co. founders and cousins Ian (left) and Nick Lee.
Having become well acquainted with Lee's classic cocktails at Brooklyn's over the years, I focused on small samplings of the new products during the soft opening night. I sipped the 80-proof vodka, which earned a silver award at the 2018 Denver International Spirits Competition. Lee Spirit cola syrup makes for a pretty fantastic whiskey and cola to put any Jack-and-Coke pour to shame.

Lee Spirits long ago developed a corn-based vodka and has sold it on other states in white-label form for several years. Now, the company has re-labeled it for local release as an affordable "upscale well vodka" that'll be available in bars as of March 1. Liquor stores should also have it on shelves by late March.

In total there's about 20 more seats at this tasting room compared to Brooklyn's on Boulder downtown.
I try the creme de violette Champagne spritz with a lemon rind garnish that makes for a fabulous aroma all concocted and a fine bubbly sipper that wants only for warmer weather. The new lemonades — off tap, on ice — also scream for summer; they're on the sweet side, slightly viscous from the gin body, and very expressive with their respective lavender and strawberry-ginger flavorings. Ian Lee tells me it wasn't as simple as making lemonade and pouring the house spirits in — that the lemonades had to be reverse engineered to achieve the right balance to be kegged and placed into cans as batched cocktails.

For the soft opening, the crew put a Pink Squirrel on as the special of the week. It's made with Lee Spirits' creme de cacao, creme de noyaux and heavy cream.
The trio of available shots for $5 each are all more of quick liquid desserts, which is to say delicious. In addition to the aforementioned Mexican Chocolate, look for a Frostbite made with creme de violette and Lee Peppermint Schnapps, and the Peppermint Patty, made with the same schnapps and creme de cacao. (Yes it tastes like the cookie.)
The tasting room occupies 1,340 square feet of the larger 5,600 square-foot complex. There's the same number of seats at the bar as at Brooklyn's then an array of four-top tables leading back to a mural wall, as well as a rail for standing room opposite the bar near the entryway.

Mural by Rachel Dinda; dreamscape_r on Instagram.
The distillery won't actually be operational until sometime around summer. To give the whole building more curb appeal, the team put a copper-colored metal roof accent around the whole building, plus a wall of wood boards to support the Lee Spirits logo near the customer entryway. The structure was formerly a collision shop, hence three bay doors on the distillery side.

South-facing signage near the tasting room entryway.

East-facing signage on the distillery portion of the building, not open to the public.