Sasquatch Cookies grows into a brick-and-mortar location with expanded hours

click to enlarge Courtesy Sasquatch Cookies

We at the Indy got our first, satisfying taste of Sasquatch Cookies (sasquatchcookies.com) in mid-2018, nine months after the delivery-only gourmet cookie business launched. The company gained a following in part for funny aspects such as the $10 optional upcharge to have your cookies delivered by a person in a Sasquatch costume, who’ll give high fives, do a silly dance and take photos with people. Sasquatch Cookies also donates 10 percent of profits to Springs Rescue Mission and aims for sustainability, mainly through recycled-content packaging and recycling efforts in the bakery.

Now, owner/baker Brooke Orist — with a background in the nonprofit world, but who always wanted her own bakery — has grown the business into a brick-and-mortar spot at 2107 Templeton Gap Road, expanding hours to 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday though Saturday. To be clear, that means you can now access the cookies by visiting the business, though the delivery and out-of-area shipping options will remain.

Orist plans to add four new flavors at the spot, for a total of 13 cookie options, including a rotation seasonal cookie. Look for the addition of a peanut butter and white chocolate macadamia flavor, as well as vegan chocolate chip and double chocolate chip flavors; there’s already a gluten-free chocolate chip option for that market segment.