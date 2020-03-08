The Fighting 69th Irish Whiskey releases ahead of St. Patrick's Day

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy Fighting 69th Whiskey
Right up front I should tell you there's no direct Colorado Springs tie for this new whiskey on the market — The Fighting 69th Irish Whiskey
— other than it's now being distributed here — a timely release ahead of St. Patrick's Day.
But we are a military town, and a dollar of every bottle sold will be donated to the 69th Infantry Regiment Historical Trust
, which helps veterans and their families. And we are a whiskey town, based off the successes and major awards won by our local whiskey makers such as Distillery 291 and Axe and the Oak. And the brand reps behind The Fighting 69th will be participating in the Colorado Springs St. Patrick's Day Festival
, I'm told.
Click on the first two links above to learn much more about The Fighting 69th "Irish Brigade" regiment, "one of the oldest and most honored military units in the history of the United States ... founded in 1849 as a New York State Irish Militia ... now a U.S. Army infantry regiment [that's fought] in major engagements from the Civil War to modern day Iraq and Afghanistan."
As for the spirit itself, it's made solely from barley and malted barley and sees a triple distillation in copper pot stills before getting at least three years to rest in "once used Bourbon casks." The company then does a secondary aging on "a variety of other casks," including single- and double-char barrels as well as rum, port and Oloroso sherry casks.
The final whiskey is blended from a mix of all those, but for all that diversity, the flavor doesn't speak to any individually in terms of something like vanilla or caramel notes. From our sampling, we noting a pretty hot nose for an 80-proof spirit but it drinks smooth and sweet. We didn't get to testing any cocktails with it yet, but should you pick up a bottle soon, here's four suggested cocktails provided by the brand:
click to enlarge