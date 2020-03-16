Search

Monday, March 16, 2020

Culinary Distancing: Take-out, Cook-in quarantine survival guide

Posted By on Mon, Mar 16, 2020

We saw it coming with the limited capacities and closures of restaurants and bars in major cities, and earlier today Denver announced the ending of on-site restaurant/bar service until May 11. You can read that order in full here: 
PDF Public_Health_Order.pdf

The clock's probably ticking for Colorado Springs and many cities to follow suit, and it's fair to say that unease and uncertainty are the flavor of today. I've already been contacted by restaurant employees who're reporting wide layoffs — I don't want to name businesses because it's undoubtedly a tough decision for them and they shouldn't receive flack for trying to stay afloat in the face of major revenue loss while following state and federal guidelines.

Many places are doing what they can to quickly pivot into pickup and delivery models — some are already contracting with Grubhub and Uber Eats or providing their own delivery service, but others will soon get in the game, which might mean turning service staff into delivery drivers, for example.

Change is happening fast and nobody in our town wants to see our local businesses shutter or be taken out by COVID-19 economic fallout. As a community, we can clearly support them by ordering food from them in the coming days/weeks to keep money flowing and jobs intact. We're aware of many wonderful efforts underway by neighborhood and business groups and city and county agencies, and applaud everyone's hard work and concern.

All that in mind, I created an open Facebook group — everyone welcome — called Culinary Distancing: Take-out, Cook-in quarantine survival guide, with the goal of creating a platform for restaurants to post their takeout and delivery deals and other timely info for the community to easily find. As well, we're encouraging chefs or anyone to post recipes to inspire folks at home. (Drink establishments like coffee shop and breweries are welcome too.)

Several eateries (and a couple cooking class institutions) have already posted, as well as agencies like the Small Business Development Center (who has shared a Disaster Recovery and Continuity Guide), and membership has grown to more than 530 people inside the first 24 hours. We invite you to join us and participate, share info on specials you see around town, or post a favorite recipe.

We'll all get through this together, and hopefully we can maintain some normalcy and eat and drink pretty well along the way.

click to enlarge If you're self-isolating, it's a great time to bring out some recipes and cook. - MATTHEW SCHNIPER
  • Matthew Schniper
  • If you're self-isolating, it's a great time to bring out some recipes and cook.

