Wednesday, March 18, 2020

1874 Distilling to join Windsor Hotel; Square Peg Brewerks to partner on brewery at Sand Dunes Recreation

Posted By on Wed, Mar 18, 2020 at 1:00 AM

click to enlarge MATTHEW SCHNIPER
  • Matthew Schniper
• Come April, tentatively, the Windsor Hotel will debut its new, attached 1874 Distilling arm, named for the year the hotel was founded. Kodi Whitehead says the distillery will begin by making gin and vodka, with whiskey to follow, in time. The distillery plans to use “100-percent” homegrown ingredients in the making of its products — or home-foraged in the case of juniper berries.

• Sand Dunes Recreation plans to add a brewery and taproom on-site soon, subcontracting to Alamosa’s Square Peg Brewerks in the endeavor, says Donnie Bautista. Aside from upping the craft elements on-site, two green-minded features Bautista plans to incorporate are the capture of the CO2 from the beer-making process to feed to the Greenhouse (i.e., sequester the carbon) as well as using geothermal water that leaves the ground at 125 degrees to brew the beer (meaning little energy will be required to bring the water further up to temp for making wort).

