Slinger's Pit Stop set to open, get the Smokehouse back in the marketplace

Slingers Smokehouse & Saloon
had only opened in early December
, 2019, before opting to go dark recently when the state issued its temporary on-site dining ban. Co-owner Greg Howard explains: “The problem with a full wood smoker is it requires 16 hours of smoke time that has to be manned by a person. Whether smoking 5 or 500 pounds, it still costs us the same amount of time and money aside from the meat cost. Trying to figure out what our daily sales would be was going to be a nightmare in the beginning of this new market. We decided to sit back and watch.”
Until now. Slinger’s Pit Stop
is staging to open as early as Friday, April 10, but no later than Monday, April 13, says Howard. Slinger's Pit Stop takes over the former Bikini Xpresso
kiosk out front the Smokehouse. (No, employees won’t be scantily clad, but Howard says the El Paso County Public Health Department did thank them.)
In addition to espresso drinks and drip coffee, the Pit Stop will serve grab-and-go egg and cheese breakfast sandwiches (with brisket and pork belly options) and a fruit parfait during breakfast hours. Come lunch, get grab-and-go sandwiches: pulled chicken or pork, brisket or burnt ends. Additionally, call ahead or pre-order online for smoked meats by the pound, including wings, plus sides like potato and macaroni salads.
The drive-thru nature of the kiosk makes it easier for staff and customers to limit contact during the COVID-19 pandemic; the main eatery will remain closed for now. But Howard says they expect to keep the kiosk running in this same fashion even after things get back to normal. Regarding prior ghost kitchen plans
for additional cuisines out of Slingers, Howard says they’re still developing a vegan menu, but still anticipate respective Nashville Hot Chicken and mac ‘n cheese menus (the latter replacing a prior-planned Italian menu) later as well.