Big Red F/Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar host patio pop-ups and industry donation days

click to enlarge
Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar
-
Matthew Schniper
-
Chef/Founder Dave Query personally handed out free meals to industry folks and anyone in need who wished to grab one. Big Red F also donated meals to the Springs Rescue Mission.
opened with a bang
in the Springs in early January, and had hit stride on Tejon Street before the mid-March order to cease on-site restaurant service due to COVID-19.
Parent company Big Red F Restaurant Group
opted to go dark with several of their concepts, keeping only The Post Brewing Company
and West End Tavern
going with pickup and delivery services.
Chef/Founder Dave Query says that's because "barbecue and chicken travel well," compared to many of the higher-end items on other company menus. And from what we quickly learned after Jax opened here, quality and consistency means everything to the businesses.
They have also done some "socially distanced patio pop-ups" at various locations where customers can order online and do low-contact pickups on select days. The first pop-up at the Colorado Springs location takes place Saturday, May 2, but they're already sold out for it. Query says there will be more days ahead. (Check their social media pages for updated info regarding the pre-order launch days and pickup days.)
Here's a look at the limited menu:
click to enlarge
I caught up with Query in person as he had just finished distributing free meal packages (veggie pasta with cheese and garlic bread) to industry folks and anyone else in need, on Wednesday, April 29 from Jax's C. Springs patio. Roughly 50 meals went to folks who showed up, and roughly another 250 were donated to the Springs Rescue Mission Query tells me.
The company plans to do another round of donations from 1-3 p.m., Wednesday, May 13 at their C. Springs location as well. ("The meals will be handed out first-come-first-served by the honor system, so no need to show any proof of former employment, ID or anything else," reads a company press release.)
Jax's Boulder location was the first Colorado restaurant certified by the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch, and they remain strongly commitment to sustainably sourced seafood.
Concluding our casual chat, Query made it clear to me that the same mindset of sustainability carries through now in the decision making on how best to take care of Big Red F's enormous staff roster across locations, as well as customers. Ultimately, that's also positioning all the eateries to open up strong when state mandate allows, hence some of the decisions to close certain locations while operating others and popping up in others.