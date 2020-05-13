Search

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Food and Drink

Coquette’s Bistro announced a closure and downsizing — then their loyal customers effectively talked them out of it

Posted By on Wed, May 13, 2020 at 1:00 AM

Coquette’s Bistro, the local gluten-free mecca, announced a couple weeks ago that it would be closing, with a plan to downsize and offer minimal services in the wake of COVID-19. “We had a building in mind, the whole deal,” says co-owner Michelle Marx.

Then they were inundated with comments and letters of support from more than 1,500 loyal customers. “We were blown away,” she says. “I’ve never seen anything like it.” Suffice to say, it got their attention, and got her and her daughter/co-owner Turu to rethink their plan. “We want to be there for people so we can all grow back together,” says Marx. 

What exactly that’ll look like remains a work in progress, given updated restaurant guidelines from the state and ongoing considerations as the pandemic remains a threat. But Coquette’s Bistro will be back online as of May 15, three months ahead of its 11th anniversary.

Look for the bakery to return with all bakery items rolling out over time, and a limited restaurant menu to include “all the favorites,” says Marx.

They’re getting an online ordering system ready for smooth to-go operations, and they’re eying their patio space with the possible addition of a tent when limited sit-down service eventually returns — with health and safety as the priority. 

Location Details Coquette's Bistro and Bakery
616 S. Tejon St.
Downtown
Colorado Springs, CO
685-2420
Café/Sandwich and Bakeries
Map

