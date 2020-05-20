Crystal Park Cantina reopened as of Cinco De Mayo with mini margarita pitchers, plus more food news

Mash Mechanix Brewing (mashmechanix.com), aiming to open at 429 E. Pikes Peak Ave. in mid-July, tentatively. The name pays homage to motorhead culture: “we grew up gearheads,” says co-founder/brewmaster Leif Anderson, who enjoys “making everything, mastering a style and moving on.” Look for 13 house beer taps fed by a 3-barrel system, but no set flagship brews. “We’ll open with what we like,” says Anderson, “with a broad offering, and rotate taps quickly to feel out our customers ... our focus will be a brew for everyone here... everything from lagers to ales.”

FH Beerworks East (2490 Victor Place, fieldhousebrew.com) will host its third Car Seat Cinema night Saturday, May 23 at 8:30 p.m. with a showing of The Goonies. Vehicle spots cost $15; pre-purchase to-go beers the day of at fieldhousebrew.com/shop; they’ll be delivered to your car near the movie’s end; bring snacks and non-alcoholic drinks; bathrooms available and “all social distancing recommendations will be enforced.”

Crystal Park Cantina (178 Crystal Park Road, Manitou Springs, crystalparkcantina.com) reopened for to-go service on Cinco de Mayo, having initially opted to go dark during the on-site restaurant service cessation under COVID-19 policy. Current hours (“until dining returns”) are noon to 7 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday. Mini pitchers (four drinks) of house margaritas are available (as are single orders) and the limited food menu includes taco kits in three size options.