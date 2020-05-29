Search

Side Dish

Friday, May 29, 2020

Food and Drink

Pastry chef creates Wildflour Pastries as answer to pandemic layoff

Posted By on Fri, May 29, 2020 at 10:15 AM

Cannoli are the early bestsellers
  • Courtesy Wildflour Pastries
  • Cannoli are the early bestsellers

Amanda Dremsek had been working as a sous chef for the Snooze restaurant chain’s Colorado Springs location for five months before being laid off at March’s end due to the pandemic. “So I decided that a change needed to happen,” she wrote on Facebook. That led to the launch of Wildflour Pastries in early May, currently being operated as a cottage business with contact-less pickups at or deliveries from 1707 W. Vermijo Ave.

Cupcakes
  • Courtesy Wildflour Pastries
  • Cupcakes

Before Snooze, Dremsek — who earned both culinary and pastry degrees from Pittsburgh Technical College, in her home town — was also a sous chef at a Capital Grille upscale steakhouse location in Pittsburgh as well as The Steakhouse at Flying Horse, locally. Eric Hill, Flying Horse’s executive sous chef, tells me “She’s a talented individual.” Wildflour co-founder Broc Manross agrees; he comes from an accounting and consultation background, he says, noting he was also laid off from a company locally around the same time as Dremsek, who he encouraged to branch out with her own business.

S'mores tart
  • Courtesy Wildflour Pastries
  • S'mores tart

Wildflour sells custom (and wedding) cakes, pies, cookies, cupcakes and the early bestseller: cannoli. “We’ll take requests and try anything,” Dremsek says, noting a recent mint chocolate chip graduation cake, and an orange-lemon cheesecake she’s earned acclaim on, plus a s’mores tart she made for Flying Horse that she plans to add to her menu soon. Wildflour's cookies, cupcakes, cannoli and pies can be ordered with as little as a day's notice, while cakes and larger assorted trays can be made with a two-day notice.

As for her pivot, “we’re creating light in a dark time now for people,” says Dremsek. "It's a personal thing to receive a personalized item made just for you," adds Manross.

Wedding cakes
  • Courtesy Wildflour Pastries
  • Wedding cakes

“The most rewarding part is watching someone blown away by our product. We had a woman get a couple dozen cupcakes for a kindergarten graduation. She left a review on our page — an image of her son with a cupcake.” What it said: “The cupcakes were off the chain and just what we needed to brighten my little mans Kindergarten graduation!”

Wildflour Pastries cofounders Amanda Dremsek and Broc Manross
  • Courtesy Wildflour Pastries
  • Wildflour Pastries cofounders Amanda Dremsek and Broc Manross

