Pastry chef creates Wildflour Pastries as answer to pandemic layoff

Cannoli are the early bestsellers

Cannoli are the early bestsellers

Cupcakes

Cupcakes

S'mores tart

S'mores tart

Wedding cakes

Wedding cakes

Wildflour Pastries cofounders Amanda Dremsek and Broc Manross

Wildflour Pastries cofounders Amanda Dremsek and Broc Manross

Amanda Dremsek had been working as a sous chef for the Snooze restaurant chain’s Colorado Springs location for five months before being laid off at March’s end due to the pandemic. “So I decided that a change needed to happen,” she wrote on Facebook. That led to the launch of Wildflour Pastries in early May, currently being operated as a cottage business with contact-less pickups at or deliveries from 1707 W. Vermijo Ave.Before Snooze, Dremsek — who earned both culinary and pastry degrees from Pittsburgh Technical College, in her home town — was also a sous chef at a Capital Grille upscale steakhouse location in Pittsburgh as well as The Steakhouse at Flying Horse , locally. Eric Hill, Flying Horse’s executive sous chef, tells me “She’s a talented individual.” Wildflour co-founder Broc Manross agrees; he comes from an accounting and consultation background, he says, noting he was also laid off from a company locally around the same time as Dremsek, who he encouraged to branch out with her own business.Wildflour sells custom (and wedding) cakes, pies, cookies, cupcakes and the early bestseller: cannoli. “We’ll take requests and try anything,” Dremsek says, noting a recent mint chocolate chip graduation cake, and an orange-lemon cheesecake she’s earned acclaim on, plus a s’mores tart she made for Flying Horse that she plans to add to her menu soon. Wildflour's cookies, cupcakes, cannoli and pies can be ordered with as little as a day's notice, while cakes and larger assorted trays can be made with a two-day notice.As for her pivot, “we’re creating light in a dark time now for people,” says Dremsek. "It's a personal thing to receive a personalized item made just for you," adds Manross.“The most rewarding part is watching someone blown away by our product. We had a woman get a couple dozen cupcakes for a kindergarten graduation. She left a review on our page — an image of her son with a cupcake.” What it said: “The cupcakes were off the chain and just what we needed to brighten my little mans Kindergarten graduation!”