BFD ("Breakfast for Dinner") one new feature of revamped Carter Payne venue

Matthew Schniper
Breakfast for Dinner. Graffiti courtesy Gnomer (Darren Waltman).
As we noted last week, AspenPointe Cafe
, one of the behavioral health nonprofit
’s social enterprise arms, will close June 30 at the El Paso County Citizens Service Center because the county did not renew its lease.
Relatedly, outgoing head chef Brent Beavers was already underway with another project at The Carter Payne
, which already hosts his Immerse Cuisine
. The new concept is called BFD
, which stands for “Breakfast for Dinner.”
Matthew Schniper
The Peter Rabbit dish: honey- and beer-braised rabbit on a carrot-caraway pancake with eggs, potatoes and a syrup trio (maple, blackberry-ginger and green chile). Eggs via MoEggs in Black Forest.
“Breakfast for dinner was cool as a kid,” says Beavers (for whom I formerly worked, at his original, now-closed restaurant in town, Sencha). “There are tons of great breakfast spots in town that close midday, so I thought it’d be fun and wanted to try this.” Rather than fold new menu items into Immerse’s menu, he says BFD helps him develop two separate thoughts.
Matthew Schniper
Microgreens via local business Microvora atop the Peter Rabbit.
BFD leans more savory than sweet generally. The above-pictured Peter Rabbit (see description in the first photo above) is "my play on chicken and waffles," says Beavers, noting he's had the dish in mind for two years. Its three syrup dips include a boutique maple from Pennsylvania's Nova Maple Syrup, plus a blackberry-ginger made with Venice Olive Oil Co.'s blackberry vinegar, and a house-made green chile simple syrup.
Matthew Schniper
Shakshuka: eggs poached into a Middle Eastern,tomato sauce over brown rice, with feta cheese and a homemade sourdough "pebble" bread baked over river stones. Leading spices in the dish are mint, coriander and mild cumin.
Beavers says he plans to make BFD menu additions or substitutions as this summer's growing season persists, and he may explore more Asian and Central American flavors soon. And he's also added some vegan and dietary flexible dishes to Immerse's menu with a small reboot.
Matthew Schniper
Chef Brent Beavers, masked as per COVID-19 guidelines.
The Carter Payne remains anchored by Local Relic Artisan Ales, but venue co-owner Jeff Zearfoss has also added a wine bar stall, named Crusade
, which offers 20 wines by the glass. That brings the total up to four kiosks in the former AME Church.
“It’s been our vision from the beginning,” he says, noting popular Denver food halls such as Avanti and Stanley Marketplace. “Now it’s starting to feel like it.”
Soon, look for new outdoor seating as a planned patio expansion will take form.
Matthew Schniper
The newly revamped Carter Payne now hosts: Local Relic, Immerse Cuisine, BFD and Crusade wine bar.
Matthew Schniper
Local Relic Artisan Ales still anchors The Carter Payne, with 18 house taps of highly experimental beers.