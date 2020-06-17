Search

Side Dish

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Food and Drink

Crafted Colorado Virtual Farmer’s Market another option to shop online from roughly 70 area producers

Posted By on Wed, Jun 17, 2020 at 2:34 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY CRAFTED COLORADO
  • Courtesy Crafted Colorado
In our June 10 Indy issue, we spotlighted the SOCO Virtual Farmers Market. In the same vein, and launched shortly after SOCO, the Crafted Colorado Virtual Farmer’s Market also sells locally produced items from roughly 70 vendors. Orders may be placed from 9 a.m. Mondays through 9 a.m. Fridays for Sunday (prepaid and optional contactless) pickup at either Happy Belly East (7702 Barnes Road) or at Crafted Colorado’s downtown retail shop (327 N. Tejon St.). Delivery’s also available for a small fee.

Crafted Colorado co-owner John “Goody” Goodwin says the shop launched two years ago after two prior years of running holiday pop-up markets. It sells an equal mix of craft plus cottage food and drink items, from baked goods to teas to natural toothpaste, soap and jewelry. They also teach craft workshops that they aim to resume soon following mandatory pandemic suspension.

Goodwin says they pivoted to some online sales in March of staple baking ingredients and things like steaks and summer sausages, and he personally put 1,000 miles on his car inside a couple weeks doing deliveries during the shutdown. “Nobody wanted to go out, and we needed to do something to help our vendors, the community and our business ... this is another avenue for revenue and attention to get our brand out there.”

He believes the short-term change in shopping behaviors as a COVID-19 response will likely stick around for a while. “If we make it viable for people, I think they’ll continue to do it,” he says. Plus, there’s a benefit with this model absent in most online shopping: supporting area artisans and crafters and keeping dollars local.

