Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Food and Drink

The Backyard Farmers Market serves Black Forest Area; Dine Out Downtown expands

Posted By on Wed, Jul 1, 2020 at 1:00 AM

The Backyard Farmers Market in Black Forest (bfbackyardfarmersmarket.com) launched May 23 and will run every Saturday (except July 4 and Aug. 15) through Oct. 10 at the Black Forest Community Center (12530 Black Forest Road). According to market managers Elba Barr and Theda Stone, this is the first farmers market to be hosted in Black Forest in over a decade. It boasts more than 40 producers — eggs, greens, mushrooms, honey, crafts and much more — from within a 50-mile radius, with “the overall goal to be a sustainable market.”

• After a successful beta test on Saturday, June 20, Dine Out Downtown (downtowncs.com/dineout) has expanded to include a second block along Tejon Street. The Downtown Partnership, the organizing agency, says the same block between Pikes Peak and Colorado avenues will continue to serve and be joined by the block along Acacia Park between Platte Avenue and Bijou Street. Participating eateries will seat guests in the closed-off streets, and thanks to relaxed liquor laws around COVID-19, alcohol service is allowed. Hours are 4-10 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays through summer’s end. Reservations required (though walk-up resos allowed depending on available space). Visit the dine out website to see a list of participating eateries. 

