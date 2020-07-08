Chef Bob’s Lobstah Trap to expand into a Brick and Mortar spot on Barnes Road

After three years building a loyal following as a food truck, Chef Bob’s Lobstah Trap (thelobstahtrap.com) has announced an upcoming brick-and-mortar location at 5660 Barnes Road, tentatively set to open around Labor Day.



Owner Bob Derian says the food truck will remain on the road, and his menu will expand at the new sit-down spot. “This is a testament to how well we’re doing,” he says. “So many folks are from or know about New England — they love that food and miss it, so we’re a coming-home sort of thing for them.”

The space will be designed to feel like you’re “at a wharf lobster shack somewhere in New England” he says, noting weathered wood walls to resemble cottages and picnic table seating. He’ll also begin retailing live lobsters. In addition to popular menu items like Connecticut-style lobster rolls (option to “Gronk”-size it with another ounce of meat; market price), new items will include fish ’n’ chips, fried and steamed clams, and lobster pie (popularized at the landmark Hilltop Steakhouse).



Derian says he’ll keep three soups available (New England clam chowder, lobster bisque and New England-style corn chowder), and is working on perfecting a “lobster tail” cream-stuffed pastry he fell for when he was last in Boston.