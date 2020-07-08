Search

Side Dish

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, July 8, 2020

Food and Drink

Chef Bob’s Lobstah Trap to expand into a Brick and Mortar spot on Barnes Road

Posted By on Wed, Jul 8, 2020 at 1:00 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY CHEF BOB'S
  • Courtesy Chef Bob's

After three years building a loyal following as a food truck, Chef Bob’s Lobstah Trap (thelobstahtrap.com) has announced an upcoming brick-and-mortar location at 5660 Barnes Road, tentatively set to open around Labor Day.

Owner Bob Derian says the food truck will remain on the road, and his menu will expand at the new sit-down spot. “This is a testament to how well we’re doing,” he says. “So many folks are from or know about New England — they love that food and miss it, so we’re a coming-home sort of thing for them.”

The space will be designed to feel like you’re “at a wharf lobster shack somewhere in New England” he says, noting weathered wood walls to resemble cottages and picnic table seating. He’ll also begin retailing live lobsters. In addition to popular menu items like Connecticut-style lobster rolls (option to “Gronk”-size it with another ounce of meat; market price), new items will include fish ’n’ chips, fried and steamed clams, and lobster pie (popularized at the landmark Hilltop Steakhouse).

Derian says he’ll keep three soups available (New England clam chowder, lobster bisque and New England-style corn chowder), and is working on perfecting a “lobster tail” cream-stuffed pastry he fell for when he was last in Boston.

Tags: , , , ,

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Matthew Schniper

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in Side Dish

Top Topics in Side Dish

Food and Drink (7)

More

Contact

Colorado Springs Independent

  • 235 S. Nevada Ave.
  • Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • (719) 577-4545
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Newsletters

The Paper

Read

Write

Calendar

House

All content © Copyright 2020, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation