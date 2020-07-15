Search

Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Red Swing Brewhouse opening soon in former FH Beerworks Downtown spot

Posted By on Wed, Jul 15, 2020 at 1:00 AM

Look for Red Swing Brewhouse (redswingbrewhouse.com) to open sometime in August in the former FH Beerworks spot (521 S. Tejon St.). Owner Claude Burns — a 29-year law enforcement veteran, currently a sergeant supervising training in Aurora — has been homebrewing for seven years and earned awards and nods at homebrew competitions. His wife Sheril will be the bookkeeper and his daughter Lindsay will act in the GM role, but the family has brought on very capable Springs brewer Alan Stiles (who held a long tenure at Phantom Canyon prior to current brewer Charles McManus) to be the head brewer.

Burns says he and Stiles will collaborate closely on beers, with Stiles having a green light to “be creative.” Burns also says they plan to do collaboration brews with northern Colorado outfits (he formerly lived in Greeley and was active in the beer scene around there) and some Springs spots, like Red Leg, where Stiles’ former Phantom cohort Troy Johnson works.

Red Swing will stay small, with a 2.5-barrel brew system, and Burns says they’ve done some minimal rearranging in the brewhouse. The main differences customers will notice will be an expanded bar, new front and rear patios, and a generally “lighter and brighter” space with a “modern farmhouse look.” They’ll hold 14 taps, featuring at least a few IPAs and a typically eclectic mix to cover light and dark styles. They’ll host food trucks and encourage BYO-eats from eateries across the street.

As for the name, Burns says they formerly lived on a couple acres in Greeley, and had a red swing attached to a 50-year-old maple tree. While his wife was swinging on it and they were pondering names, the inspiration struck.

