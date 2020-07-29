Supernova set to expand into OCC soon, while former building occupant The Ice Cream Lab looks to reopen on East Side near year’s end

Supernova, reopened after a brief COVID-19 case closure (sans gameplay, which the state advised against), may be as close as a month out on opening its new Westside location at 2521 W. Colorado Ave., says proprietor Joe Campana. Nova West “is ready to go” after a hood system gets installed (also COVID-19 delayed), with about 30 games, four Skee-Ball machines, and a slightly smaller menu, he says.

That location formerly hosted Shae’s (now closed) as well as The Ice Cream Lab (theicecreamlab.com), which plans to reopen toward the end of the year off Powers Boulevard. Ice Cream Lab owner Anastasia Sziklas and Campana couldn’t come to a lease agreement once Campana bought the building, according to both parties, and the ice cream shop was evicted after its last day of service on Dec. 31, 2019.

Sziklas says she had another lease signed near North Carefree and Academy boulevards, but COVID-19 killed the build-out. “I’m really pushing it on how long I’ve been closed,” she says. “I’m trying to hold off as long as I can and use the time to get procedures in place and learn how to give our experience while social distancing... I love this business and there’s no way I’d let it go.”

Sziklas plans to add “smoking drinks” to the menu: “bright colored,” dry-ice-infused concoctions that emit a smoke-like fog. She has plans for a couple more “interactive stations” to play off the Lab’s science theme that she’ll announce closer to reopening.