7 stories making headlines this week

On Jan. 9, the Trump Administration announced that it would weaken the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) by ignoring the climate impacts of fossil fuel development, and watering down the review process of projects that impact the environment. The move triggered sharp criticism from environmental groups, including the Center for Western Priorities, which said in a release, “Weakening our nation’s bedrock environmental law will only help drilling and mining corporations at the expense of local communities, clean water, and wildlife.”

, a private prison company, has given the Colorado Department of Corrections notice that it plans toin Colorado Springs on March 7, 2020. The center houses 650 male inmates.

West Middle School won, at the statewide level, the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest. The school gets $15,000 in technology and a Samsung kit for students to create a video about their contest entry: a proposal addressing the financial impact of hail damage.

Six community organizations across the country petitioned the Environmental Protection Agency to list dozens of man-made per- and polyfluorinated chemicals, or PFAS, as hazardous under the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act and the Superfund Act, which would provide funding for clean-up.

Starting Jan. 27, Colorado will join 26 other states in the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators’ State-to-State program, which allows participating states to verify whether an individual holds another driver’s license or ID in another state. Unexpired credentials can be used for identity theft.



In 2019, the Give! Campaign raised more than $1.6 million via more than 10,000 individual donations for 100 local nonprofits.

The Oklahoma-based Kirkpatrick Family Fund, a charitable organization with ties to the Pikes Peak region, announced more than $1 million in grants would be awarded to Colorado Springs organizations like the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, which rescues animals like Curly, above.