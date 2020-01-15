Gray wolves could make a comeback in Colorado

An initiative put forward by a group working to restore gray wolves to the Colorado wilderness has qualified for the state’s 2020 general election ballot, the Colorado Secretary of State’s office announced Jan. 6.If approved by a majority of Colorado voters, the Restoration of Gray Wolves initiative would allow for the reintroduction of gray wolves on designated areas west of the Continental Divide. A specific restoration plan would be developed by the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission, a citizen board appointed by the governor, with public input.
Two days later, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) announced that a pack of gray wolves appeared to be traveling in northwest Colorado. Officials reached that conclusion based on eyewitness reports from a hunting party, and the discovery of a scavenged elk carcass.
“The sighting marks the first time in recent history CPW has received a report of multiple wolves traveling together,” CPW Northwest Regional Manager JT Romatzke said in a statement.Editor's note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that the initiative would require 55 percent voter approval. In fact, the initiative constitutes a statute change, which requires only a simple majority.
