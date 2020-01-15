Search

The Wire

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

Lamborn to seek re-election

Posted By on Wed, Jan 15, 2020 at 1:00 AM

Rep. Doug Lamborn
  • Rep. Doug Lamborn

Rep. Doug Lamborn, R-Colorado Springs, announced Jan. 9 he’ll seek an eighth term in the 5th Congressional District. Lamborn has won re-election handily in the past in a gerrymandered district where Republicans outnumber Democrats nearly two to one; 181,688 active voters are unaffiliated, but many usually vote red.

Lamborn has $219,075 in campaign money on-hand and raised $159,075 of that from January through September, campaign finance reports show; 75 percent came from political action committees. Lamborn’s only Democratic opponent to file a campaign finance report so far, Jillian Freeland, raised $6,689.

Lamborn also announced he hired Josh Hosler as district director in Colorado Springs. An Ohio native, Hosler chaired the El Paso County Republican Party from 2017-2019.

More by Pam Zubeck

