The Wire

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

Maverick Observer eyes start date

Posted By on Wed, Jan 15, 2020 at 1:00 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Shutterstock.com

A new online news source is slated to launch on leap day, Feb 29, when the Maverick Observer goes live. Owned by Tim Hoiles, a former owner of the Colorado Springs Gazette, the Observer will offer aggregated news from other outlets as well as it’s own content, including news, food, drink and entertainment, Hoiles tells the Indy.

Hoiles sold his interest in the Gazette about 15 years ago. The Observer, or MO, as Hoiles says the site will be dubbed, will tackle issues such as development fees and incentives, special districts and other local government topics.

The Observer will operate as a not-for-profit and won’t have a pay wall, though some links will steer readers to pages with pay walls, Hoiles says.

Tags: , , , , , ,

